ROCKINGHAM — Get to know your representation at an upcoming event. Rep. Leslie Goldman will host a virtual conversation at 10 a.m. on Saturday to discuss issues, questions, and concerns with constituents of the state's Windham-3 House District.
Goldman and her intern, Maggie Calzaretta, University of Vermont ‘23, will host an hour long Zoom session to hear about the most pressing issues of her constituents, whatever they may be. If possible, submit questions ahead of time at LeslieGoldmanVT.com to get a more thorough answer.
The meeting will be accessible via Zoom link and will be open to all constituents of Windham-3.
Rep. Goldman and Calzaretta look forward to hearing from you.
Goldman is a longtime Vermonter, retired nurse practitioner, community advocate, lifelong Democrat, and state representative serving Vermont’s Windham-3 district. She serves on the House Committee on Health Care and lives in Rockingham. Learn more at lesliegoldmanvt.com.