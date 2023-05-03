BRATTLEBORO — A community group known as Brattleboro West Coast Swing is offering beginner and intermediate lessons that the group hopes will continue monthly.
The first lessons will be this coming Sunday, May 7, at Thomas Hall at the Winston Prouty Center, 209 Austine Drive. Beginner lessons will be from 3 to 4 p.m., intermediate from 4 to 5 p.m., and open dance from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $20 for the lesson(s) and dance, and $10 for the dance only. The plan is to continue offering lessons on the first Sunday of the month.
For more information, contact Bonnie at 802-249-8646.