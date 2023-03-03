Herron lists priorities for Guilford
Herron lists priorities for Guilford
To the editor: I am writing this “article” because I want the residents of Guilford to know that I’m not just running for Select Board to ensure our local government functions with transparency, but I really have an interest in this town. Here are three things that I would address as a member of the Guilford Select Board.
First, according to vtransmaps, Guilford has 87 miles of roads; 25 miles are paved, and 62 miles are dirt.
Every year around this time much of our dirt roads become difficult or unpassable to an average vehicle. Many emergency vehicles cannot reach homes and parents must scramble to find ways to get their kids to school. Considering most electric vehicles are designed to be small and ride close to the ground, those types of vehicles are especially unequipped for these conditions. This is a problem that can be addressed in a practical way and in a reasonable amount of time.
I would like to establish an 8-to-10-year plan to address our roads. We should upgrade 6-10 miles of our worst roads every year. Although I believe pavement is the answer to some of our issues, I do not want to see all, or even the majority of our roads paved. For now, I just want them safe to travel during all four seasons.
Second, I had some friends leave Guilford recently. They moved to Kentucky because their finances could not be sustained in the home they built over 50 years ago. I would like to create a property tax exemption for two groups of people: qualifying seniors and the surviving spouses of seniors who previously qualified. For those who qualify, 50 percent of the first $200,000 in actual value of their primary residence is exempted.
This program is based on one from Summit County, Colorado and has three basic requirements:
• The qualifying senior must be at least 65 years old on Jan. 1 of the year the application is filed.
• The qualifying senior must be the owner of record and must have been the owner of record for at least 10 consecutive years prior to Jan. 1.
• The qualifying senior must have lived in their home as their primary residence for at least 10 consecutive years prior to January.
*A surviving spouse of a senior who previously qualified for the exemption may also apply.
I don’t have to explain how impactful this program would be to ensuring our long time senior residents remain in their homes for as long as they wish.
Third, and on a lighter side of importance, but something the community has been asking for and I would like to see embraced are trails and bike paths. Fortunately, I think we can do this without any taxpayer funding.
We have an amazing trail system already established in Guilford. One section runs through the farm and next to our house. The Guilford Trailblazers take care of them for the most part, so they are ready for snowmobile season. There are also ATV clubs and mountain bike clubs that would like to see this network of trails improved, expanded, and opened outside of the winter months. If opened year-round, this trail system could be accessed for walking, riding an ATV, a horse or a mountain bike. It could even have sections that are wheelchair accessible.
All of this can be done by working with property owners and these clubs. If there is support for the idea, people in Guilford will donate their time and materials. There is no need for town insurance, or any other taxpayer burden to have an amazing network of trails accessing much of beautiful rural Guilford.
If you want to know what type of elected representative I will be, I would like to share article 6 of Vermont’s Constitution with you, it reads:
That all power being originally inherent in and consequently derived from the people, therefore, all officers of government, whether legislative or executive, are their trustees and servants; and at all times, in a legal way, accountable to them.
I fully embrace article 6 and, if elected, would consider myself a public servant who is accountable to the people, always, and in a legal way.
Jason Herron
Guilford, March 1