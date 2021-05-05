NEWFANE — Do you have boxes of old papers sitting around that you want to get rid of but are worried about just putting them in the recycling bin due their containing confidential information? There’s a burn ban on, so you better not light a match to them. Why not shred instead?
On Saturday, May 15, the Moore Free Library in Newfane and Townshend Public Library will co-host a community shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon. People can bring old paper documents to be safely shredded by a mobile SecurShred truck. It’s okay to have paper clips and staples in the documents. The shredding will happen on the horseshoe lawn of the Windham County Sheriff’s Office on Jail Street in Newfane Village. People can bring up to five banker’s boxes (or equivalent trash bags) at a time. Those who have more than that are asked to go back to the end of the line (if there is a line). The event is a fundraiser for the two libraries and a donation of $10 per banker’s box of papers is suggested. The libraries can accept donations in cash or check, but not credit cards.
A representative from the Windham Solid Waste Management District in Brattleboro will be on hand with an informational table and demonstration about composting and will detail what people can compost in their backyards and what they can compost at the dump in Brattleboro. For more information about the event, contact the Moore Free Library at 365-7948 or the Townshend Public Library at 365-4039.
Also, effective as of May 1, the Moore Free Library and Crowell Art Gallery in Newfane will be following the state’s universal guidance and will no longer have an occupancy or time limit and public programming will resume. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask and to keep six feet distance from other people. For more information about library and gallery programs, visit the web site www.moorefreelibrary.org or call the library at 365-7948.