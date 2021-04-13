NEWFANE — The Moore Free Library is accepting applications for the 2021 Robert L. Crowell Scholarships. Funded by the family of the late publisher, Robert L. Crowell, a total of $12,000 is available to any graduating high school senior or GED recipient who is a resident of Newfane, Williamsville, South Newfane or Brookline.
Applicants must also be entering their first year of college, community college, or post-secondary trade or vocational school in the fall of 2021. Academic performance, personal growth, and contributions to the community will be considered by the scholarship committee in making this year’s awards.
Each application must contain: 1) the completed cover page containing personal information. This page can be found at moorefreelibrary.org/scholarships, 2) a brief autobiography, which should include the applicant’s plans for continued study and the name of the school to which the applicant has been accepted, 3) the applicant’s official high school transcript, and, 4) a minimum of two letters of reference.
Completed applications must be received on or before May 15, 2021 and should be addressed to either the Moore Free Library Board of Trustees, P.O. Box 208, Newfane, VT 05345 or sent via email to: moorefreelibrary@gmail.com.
The number of scholarships awarded and the award amounts shall be determined solely by the Board of Trustees of the Moore Free Library.