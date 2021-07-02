The Moore Free Library of Newfane announced that four graduating seniors from Leland & Gray Union High School were each recently awarded $3,000 Robert L. Crowell Scholarships. This year’s recipients were Matthew Emerson of Newfane, Lily Dutton of Brookline, Riley Barton of South Newfane, and Liam Towle of Newfane, all of whom will be heading off to college in the fall.
The Crowell Scholarships are awarded annually by the Moore Free Library to graduating high school seniors and GED recipients residing in Brookline, Newfane, South Newfane, or Williamsville and entering their first year of college, community college, trade, or vocational post-secondary education. The awards are based upon academic performance, personal growth, and contributions to the community and are funded through the generosity of the family of the late publisher and Newfane resident, Robert Crowell, through the Robert L. Crowell Charitable Trust.