BRATTLEBORO — Celebrate the unveiling of Brooks Memorial Library’s newest collection on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. Find tools to cultivate your garden, to help with harvesting and for preparing and preserving food.
From simple spades to fancy food dehydrators, implements to support local sustainable food security and enhance the experience of food preparation with specialized equipment will be available for loan to BML cardholders. Library cards are free to Brattleboro residents, property owners and business owners and may be purchased by others for $62/year or $32/6 months.
“Libraries are built on a model of mutual support and the sharing economy. This new collection of objects is a natural fit with the Library’s mission to connect people and resources to inspire, inform and empower our diverse community,” said Library Director Starr LaTronica in a news release.
The Big Red Shed is the result of the combined vision of LaTronica and Brattleboro's sustainability coordinator, Stephen Dotson, who secured funding for the shed and the initial collection from the Vermont Foodbank. The project came together through the work of library staff and volunteers from Brattleboro Time Trade and Edible Brattleboro.
Opening day events include: Ribbon cutting, tours of the tool inventory and an introduction to the reservation system, chalk flower garden mural project, demonstration of papermaking with embedded seeds, seed bookmark decoration activity, garden songs with Andy Davis on accordion, and Sing and Dance with Robin Morgan.
Families can follow a story walk featuring "Lola Plants a Garden" and "Lola Loves Stories" by Anna McQuinn, between Brooks Memorial Library and the Edible Brattleboro plant giveaway event occurring simultaneously at the Retreat Farm.
For more information, call 802-254-5290 ext. 1201 or visit brookslibraryvt.org.