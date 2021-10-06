BRATTLEBORO — The Brooks Memorial Library is hosting a talk and question and answer with Judy Dow about eugenics and the history of it in Vermont.
Dow will share her personal story — as a descendant of one of the largest Abenaki-French Canadian families in Vermont targeted in the Vermont Eugenics Records — and how she came to be interested in the subject of eugenics. She will discuss the past and present history of eugenics in Vermont and the connections with the Brattleboro region.
The event will take place at the library on Main Street on Saturday at 2 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. All attendees must wear masks.
Eugenics represent beliefs and practices aimed to identify those with defective, delinquent, and dependent genes with hopes of producing a better human being. The ideas and propaganda of eugenics remain popular in many countries, across the political spectrum and provide scientific concealment for practices and policy decisions targeting society’s most vulnerable communities, including the large number of French Canadians and French/Indian descendants living in Vermont. These eugenic practices reportedly exist to this day, including here in Vermont.
Dow is an Abenaki educator and basket maker. She holds degrees in education, American Indian studies and teaching for social justice and has served on various American Indian boards in many different capacities. Dow is also the recipient of the 2001 Essex Educators Association Friends of Education Award and the 2004 Vermont Governor’s Heritage Award for Outstanding Educator and in 2006 was named by the Governor of Vermont to the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs.
Dow’s artwork has been on exhibit at numerous museums including the National Museum of the American Indians in Washington DC, McCord Museum and Botanical Garden in Montreal, Kupferberg Holocaust Center and at universities across the world.
Dow is currently the executive director for Gedakina, a multigenerational endeavor to strengthen and revitalize the cultural knowledge and identity of Native American youth and families from across New England, and to conserve traditional homelands and places of historical, ecological, and spiritual significance.