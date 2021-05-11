BRATTLEBORO — Pour a cup of tea, or a glass of wine, or just sit back and relax to revel in the words of Tim Mayo and Jeff Friedman. The poets will read from their work at an online event sponsored by Brooks Memorial Library at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tim Mayo’s poems and reviews have appeared in The American Journal of Poetry, Poet Lore, Valparaiso Poetry Review, Verse Daily, Verse-Virtual and The Writer’s Almanac among other places. His poems have received seven Pushcart Prize nominations. His first full length collection, “The Kingdom of Possibilities,” was a finalist for the 2009 May Swenson Award. His second volume of poems, “Thesaurus of Separation,” was a finalist for the 2017 Montaigne Medal and a finalist for the 2017 Eric Hoffer Book Award, and his chapbook, “Notes to the Mental Hospital Timekeeper,” was published by Kelsay Books in late 2019 and won an Honorable Mention in the chapbook category for the Eric Hoffer Book Awards.
Jeff Friedman’s newest book, “The Marksman,” was published in 2020 by Carnegie Mellon University Press. He is the author of seven previous poetry collections, including “Floating Tales” and “Pretenders.” Friedman’s poems, mini stories and translations have appeared in American Poetry Review, Poetry, New England Review, Poetry International, Hotel Amerika, Cast-Iron Aeroplanes That Can Actually Fly: Commentaries from 80 American Poets on their Prose Poetry, Flash Fiction Funny, The New Republic and numerous other literary magazines and anthologies. He has received numerous awards and prizes for his poetry, mini tales, and translations, including a National Endowment Literature Translation Fellowship and two individual Artist Grants from New Hampshire Arts Council. Two of his micro stories were recently selected for the The Best Microfiction 2021.
Join the event via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3tBRCbG; Meeting ID: 811 7485 991; Passcode: 229740.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.