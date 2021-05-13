GUILFORD — Tickets for the Guilford Free Library’s “Send a Kid to Camp” raffle will be available through the end of next week. The prize is a collection of gift certificates to local businesses, with the money being used to help ensure that the summer of 2021 is filled with fun, exploration and learning for kids right in Guilford at the library’s camp program.
Tickets, at $10 each, are available through the library website at guilfordfreelibraryvt.org. Each ticket offers a chance to win a collection of gift certificates valued at more than $200 to: Three Stones, the Guilford Country Store, Hazel, and India Masala House.
The drawing will be held on Saturday, May 22, at a BYO picnic lunch (drinks available; bring your own cup if you can) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, 4024 Guilford Center Road. In addition to the drawing, the day will include flower planting, a book giveaway, and outside play. If there is heavy rain, the gathering will be on Sunday, May 23.
The camp program is free for Guilford residents; for those from other towns the cost is $50 a camp. The week-long camps, which are held outside, are offered in July and early August for kindergarten through eighth grade.
“There are now hundreds of happy campers who took part in the library’s program over the past 10 years,” said librarian Cathi Wilken. “It’s especially important to offer this experience to children who have had a very challenging and unusual year. Playing outside, spending time with friends, learning all kinds of new things and just having fun are what summer has always meant. Your participation in the raffle can help make sure that we can continue to offer this wonderful program.”