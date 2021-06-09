NEWFANE — The Friends of the Moore Free Library will be holding “mini” book sales on the lawn of the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following Saturdays during the summer and fall: June 19, July 17, August 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 9.
Each sale will feature a theme in addition to the variety of additional categories that have been offered in the past at the library’s iconic annual sale. The June theme will be fiction, and the July theme will be the arts. Books will be priced to sell. Moore Free Library tote bags will be on sale for $15, or $20 stuffed with books. No donations of books will be accepted at this time, though this may change as the year progresses.
For more information: julielavorgna@gmail.com.