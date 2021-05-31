DUMMERSTON — Lydia Taft Pratt Library will be hosting a book discussion via Zoom of Angie Thomas’s work, “The Hate U Give,” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
“This will be the third meeting of Lydia Taft Pratt Library’s Racial Justice Book Group and everyone is encouraged to attend,” said Library Director Dena Marger. “’The Hate U Give’ is such an important, timely, and really well written story! You won’t want to miss this.”
Contact Librarian Dena Marger to receive a copy of the book, and instructions for logging into Zoom.
LTP library users have expressed renewed interest in reading contemporary works in order to better participate in the national discussions around racial justice and civil rights. Contact the library at dummerstonvtlibrary@gmail.com, or call 802-258-9878.
Established 1914, the Lydia Taft Pratt Library is located in the Dummerston Community Center at 150 West St.