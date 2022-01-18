DOVER — Dover Free Library invites all to a free movie showing on Monday.
At 3 p.m., the library will screen feature film "The Last Vermeer," Starring Guy Pearce and Claes Bang.
Based on a true story, and adapted from Jonathan Lopez's book "The Man Who Made Vermeers," the film takes place in Amsterdam in the weeks after the fall of the Third Reich. Capt. Joseph Piller, played by Claes Bang, is a former Freedom Fighter and a Dutch Jew. He is assigned to recover art and cultural treasures from the Nazis. When his investigation leads him to art dealer Han van Meegeren, who is believed to be a Nazi collaborator, bad and good are no longer clear-cut.