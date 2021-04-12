BRATTLEBORO -- Brooks Memorial Library will open by appointment beginning Tuesday.
The library will offer 15-minute sessions for limited in-person services including browsing, computer access, printing, photocopying, scanning, and faxing. One household may visit the young people’s collections and one may visit the adult collection, on the hour and half hour:
• Tuesday, 1 to 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Friday, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call 254-5290 ext. 0 to schedule an appointment.
Face masks, hand sanitizer use and physical distance of 6 feet will be required. Time limits will be strictly observed, and cleaning between visits will be thorough.
Curbside pickup remains available Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and delivery service within Brattleboro is provided upon request. Reference and technology consultations will continue to be conducted remotely to avoid close personal contact.