WALPOLE, N.H. — Death denial in the United States is commonplace. Fear about dying in pain from a lingering illness, a lack of certainty about what happens to our physical presence, or how loved ones left behind will cope when we die makes it easier to simply avoid the conversation. Being able to discuss death wishes with elderly loved ones is especially important.
Kasey March, an end of life doula, and Susan MacNeil, author of "18 Minutes: A Daughter’s Primer on Life & Death," will offer a chance to talk about preparing for a good death through the lens of their own experiences. March is a trained International End of Life Doula (INELDA) and MacNeil experienced her mother’s death in early 2022, having been required to attend When Mom Dies School despite the fact that she was a reluctant student.
Sharing their insight, the two-hour session will provide a framework for others to join the conversation about all aspects of death and offer a deeper dive into specifics around end of life challenges and issues. The event is not intended to be a support group, although the conversation will be conducted in a compassionate, loving environment. Information about how to participate in the ‘Phones for Patients’ campaign, as a result of MacNeil’s experience, will also be available.
A presentation will be held Monday, April 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Walpole Town Library, 48 Main St. March will provide resources as requested by attendees and MacNeil will conduct a reading and book-signing. Coffee, tea and cake will be available. Adults 18-plus are welcome; RSVP is not required and there is no charge to attend.
For more information, find March and MacNeil on Facebook or through their websites: (www.DoulaCareforDying.com ) (www.authentic-voice- narration.com )