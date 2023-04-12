BRATTLEBORO — The town's Public Works Highway Division will be repainting the lines in the Harmony and High Grove Parking Lots this weekend, April 15 and 16. Crews will work from 6 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and plan to complete a portion of each parking lot each day.
People are advised to have all vehicles removed from the west side of each lot by 6 a.m. on Saturday, and have all vehicles removed from the east side of each lot by 6 a.m. on Sunday. Parking in each lot will be limited once the work begins.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Darren Pacheco at dpacheco@brattleboro.org