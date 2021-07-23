It was a cool spring morning when we stopped to help a man we didn’t know. We were descending Highland Street heading towards Washington Street on our usual morning walk with our dog, Weezie. As we crossed Washington, we saw a person we didn’t know pulling two loaded shopping carts up the steep hill. He stopped every few feet to catch his breath, holding onto the carts to keep them from careening away into the traffic below on Canal Street. It looked like difficult and unpleasant work.
Our walks, thanks to Weezie, are usually pretty leisurely: She’s not in a hurry to get anywhere and often stops to smell the roses (or more likely, the oak leaves that are her favorite). These walks could hardly be called cardio exercise except for when we ascend Washington Street. Even without any burden, we often are a bit out of breath by the time we reach the crest. It was easy to imagine how this person must be struggling.
He didn’t ask for our help and, in the midst of a pandemic, my mind started rationalizing the decision to move on, to pass him in his climb and not look back. I’m glad we fought that impulse. Instead, as we neared him, I handed off Weezie’s leash to my partner, Eric, and asked if I could help push the stranger’s load. He gladly accepted and we began a slow trek upwards. He shared that recently someone had stolen the contents (returnable bottles and cans) of one of his carts. Our meeting only lasted a few minutes. When we reached the top of the hill, he said he would rest awhile before continuing on and so we went our separate ways.
As I retell this story it feels more than a bit self-congratulatory: I did the right and decent thing, bravo! But I hope what people will take away from it is that when we let go of unreasonable fear our lives grow deeper and we open ourselves up to seeing the common humanity in all of us. In "Conjectures of a Guilty Bystander" the philosopher Thomas Merton wrote “[T]he more I am able to affirm others, to say “yes” to them in myself, by discovering them in myself and myself in them, the more real I am.” I take this to mean, in part, that when we stop “othering” and instead choose compassion, we can share the struggle, the messiness of being alive on Earth, and grow into our best selves. That possibility motivates and inspires me.