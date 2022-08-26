Note: Last month’s Compassion Story was about Braver Angels and its efforts to address the deep polarization within our society. This story takes a look at that process from the inside.
Sometimes I wonder if people who hold views that seem to be the opposite of mine feel pained the same as I do. Are they hurting and aching with the knowledge that I’m out in the world working against the creation of their vision? If they do feel that same pain, then should I feel compassion for them?
I’m guessing the answer to my first question is mixed: some people are hurting just like me, others don’t feel that same level of pain. Maybe some are too busy meeting their daily needs to think about an issue too much even if they do feel strongly. That would be reasonable. But for those who are in deep pain, then my second question comes into play.
I’m not religious, but I live by a basic and straightforward code: Do unto others as you’d want done unto you. Whether I like it or not, that means I’m called to act with compassion for them, because, truthfully, I’d like them to feel for me and respond with compassion (the root meaning of compassion is “to suffer with”). But that can be a heavy load, perhaps at times, even a bridge too far. It can be a tough task because some people who hold opposite views to mine also seemingly express a desire for me to not exist. They may never feel compassion for me, but that doesn’t let me off the hook; my code is still my code and I’m responsible to it even when no one is watching.
These questions and this discussion matters because of what we can gain as a society if we practice compassion even when it’s almost impossibly hard to do so. When we stop and remember that others are in pain, we can understand better why they’re behaving the way they are and imagine ways to soothe them.
There is the occasional person who seems to relish suffering, even psychological pain is something they crave; however, most people don’t want to be in pain. Alcohol sales and drug use numbers seem to support that assertion. When we feel compassion for each other we can work to end our shared pain, but perhaps more realistically, we can keep in mind our shared humanity: That neither of us is “other.”
In “Conjectures of a Guilty Bystander,” the philosopher Thomas Merton wrote: “I am fully real if my own heart says yes to everyone… There is much one cannot ‘affirm’ and ‘accept,’ but first one must say ‘yes’ where one really can.” There may be no compromising with a person whose views imply ill will to me, but we can both benefit by remembering we’re in deep pain. That is one of the ways we can say “yes” to each other as Merton implores us to do and become more fully real in the process.
When we forget the truth of each other’s pain then our anger towards one another can run away unchecked. Since anger is an expression of pain, we unwittingly multiply our pain with our lack of compassion. I can’t control the other person (if I could then I’d probably choose to change their view and this discussion would be moot), but I have control over my willingness to act with compassion, say yes when I can, and thereby lessen my anger (pain). That sounds like a good choice to me, but admittedly it’s easier said than done. I’ll try my best.