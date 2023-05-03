TROY, N.Y. — Giovanni Linnehan was at the Amateur Athletic Union Regional Qualifier recently. In doing so, the eight-year-old Linnehan became eligible for the national competition, which will be held July 2-8 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Linnehan earned two medals at the competition. He won a gold medal in Olympic sparring and a silver medal in board breaking. Linnehan also qualified in point sparring and forms competition.
Linnehan is seeking sponsors and donors to help with the competition costs. Last year with the help of sponsors and fundraising he competed at the Junior Olympics in North Carolina. Anyone interested in helping may contact Vermont Valley Tae Kwon Do Inc at 802-451-8911.