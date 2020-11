The Deerfield Valley Lions Club announced the local and statewide winner of the Lions International Peace Poster Competition. This year’s theme was “Peace Through Service.” More than 600,000 11-13-year-old students worldwide have participated in the contest. Islynn Crafts was first prize and statewide winner. Kiara Crafts won second prize. Cash prizes from local to international are $25 to $5,000. From left: “Moxie” Crafts, Lion Jason Staloff, Kiara Crafts, Islynn Crafts and Lion CB Goldstein.