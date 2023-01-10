Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle.” Here in Vermont the dismantling of structural racism has been happening slowly but relentlessly in part through the work of local select boards. Athens, Brattleboro, Bennington, Brookline, Chester, Guilford, Putney, Newfane, Vernon and Wilmington select boards, along with those of some 80 other municipalities in Vermont, have signed their own “declarations of inclusion” signifying their commitments to raise consciousness about the importance of diversity, the positive effect that diversity can have on our economy, and on equity and justice especially in this, the second “whitest” state in the nation.
Having signed on, these towns and cities then do the more reflective work of transforming aspects of local government, focusing for example, on examining employee manuals, police protocols, and hiring practices to promote fairness and equity. Others apply their commitments to legislation, ordinances and, ultimately, to attracting people with myriad skills and traditions to Vermont to live, work and raise families.
In May 2021, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce made its own declaration, and in conjunction with Gov. Phil Scott established the annual “Week of Inclusion” to highlight the issues, and took the challenge further by encouraging not only municipalities but also businesses and faith communities to begin taking up the cause with an eye to having 100 municipalities make the declaration by May 2023. Locally, the NAACP and Vermont Interfaith Action are working together to widen the scope of the commitments. Dummerston and Westminster will soon be taking up the question, as will other local entities. The Rotary Club signed on last spring and both the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community and Guilford Community Church made their own declarations this past summer.
In October of 2022, Xusana Davis, Vermont’s first executive director of Racial Equity, and Gov. Scott announced the creation of the IDEAL (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action, Leadership) Coalition intended to take the declarations another step forward. With $220,000 from the state and supplemented by funds from the Vermont Community Foundation that are available, Brattleboro and Bennington will be able to do the “reflective and introspective” (quoting Davis) work to determine what is and isn’t working in regard to racial equity. Davis gives examples, such as making community activities and programs, which might be funded by the grants, more accessible.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Declaration of Inclusion (DOI) Campaign and Vermont Interfaith Action along with the NAACP will host an informational meeting for other communities and organizations interested in adopting the Declaration of Inclusion. It will take place online on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Al Wakefield and Bob Harnish, the founders of the DOI Campaign, will share the history and an update. Also participating will be State Rep. Michael Mrowicki and members of select boards who have already signed on, and there will be information for others interested. Xusana Davis will be present to give an update on the efforts of the IDEAL program in Southern Vermont. For more information and the Zoom link, email Mrowicki at Mike@viavt.org.