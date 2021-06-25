Jamaica, Vermont resident and Leland & Gray graduate (Class of ’16) Sabin Litchfield graduated from the University of Notre Dame, College of Engineering with the highest distinction of Summa Cum Laude. Sabin was enrolled in a 3+2 program where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science at Stonehill College, also Summa Cum Laude, and transferred to Notre Dame, where he studied for two more years earning a second degree in Computer Engineering. He has accepted a software engineering position with General Dynamic Mission Systems in Taunton, Mass.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Staff members from the Windham Central Supervisory Union learn how to operate a challenge course that High-5 set up at the campus of Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People listen to organ music being played after receiving a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot during a vaccination clinic hosted by Epsilon Spires but administered by Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
- Chris Mays
A mural outside Brattleboro Memorial Hospital was painted to show support for the LGBTQ community.