Sabina

Sabin Litchfield
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Jamaica, Vermont resident and Leland & Gray graduate (Class of ’16) Sabin Litchfield graduated from the University of Notre Dame, College of Engineering with the highest distinction of Summa Cum Laude. Sabin was enrolled in a 3+2 program where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science at Stonehill College, also Summa Cum Laude, and transferred to Notre Dame, where he studied for two more years earning a second degree in Computer Engineering. He has accepted a software engineering position with General Dynamic Mission Systems in Taunton, Mass.