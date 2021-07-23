Wedding

Jake and Tess

 Provided photo
Tess Littledale and Jake Thibault of Essex Junction are getting married on Saturday, July 24, at the Barn at Boyden Farm in Cambridge, Vermont. Ashley Alberts, a cousin, is the wedding officiant. Music is being provided by Jim Provost, a DJ from Moonlight Entertainment.

Maid of Honor is Sylvie Littledale, of Putney, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids are Josie Thibault, of South Burlington; Emma Straus, of Baltimore; Logan Stephens, of Charleston S.C.; Natasha Hed, of Denver; and Lexi Fitzgerald, of Barrington Ill.

Best man is Keith Rabideau, of Beaufort S.C. Groomsmen are Andrew Proft, of Raleigh, N.C.; Sebastian Daigle, of Essex Junction; Mitchell Amour, of Holiday Fla.; and Shawn St. Pierre, of Sheldon, Vermont.

Tess is the daughter of Lyssa Papazian and Glenn Littledale, of Putney. A graduate of The Putney School, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont in 2012, and a Masters in Art of TeTaching from UVM in 2019. She works as an elementary academic interventionist at C.P. Smith Elementary in Burlington.

Jake is the son of Julie & Jason Thibault, of Fairfax, Vermont. He is a 2010 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax and earned an Associate's Degree in computer systems management from Community College of Vermont in 2015. He works as a CNC Programmer at R.T.A.T. Precision Machining in Georgia, Vermont.

The couple will honeymoon in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.