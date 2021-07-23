Tess Littledale and Jake Thibault of Essex Junction are getting married on Saturday, July 24, at the Barn at Boyden Farm in Cambridge, Vermont. Ashley Alberts, a cousin, is the wedding officiant. Music is being provided by Jim Provost, a DJ from Moonlight Entertainment.
Maid of Honor is Sylvie Littledale, of Putney, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids are Josie Thibault, of South Burlington; Emma Straus, of Baltimore; Logan Stephens, of Charleston S.C.; Natasha Hed, of Denver; and Lexi Fitzgerald, of Barrington Ill.
Best man is Keith Rabideau, of Beaufort S.C. Groomsmen are Andrew Proft, of Raleigh, N.C.; Sebastian Daigle, of Essex Junction; Mitchell Amour, of Holiday Fla.; and Shawn St. Pierre, of Sheldon, Vermont.
Tess is the daughter of Lyssa Papazian and Glenn Littledale, of Putney. A graduate of The Putney School, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont in 2012, and a Masters in Art of TeTaching from UVM in 2019. She works as an elementary academic interventionist at C.P. Smith Elementary in Burlington.
Jake is the son of Julie & Jason Thibault, of Fairfax, Vermont. He is a 2010 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax and earned an Associate's Degree in computer systems management from Community College of Vermont in 2015. He works as a CNC Programmer at R.T.A.T. Precision Machining in Georgia, Vermont.
The couple will honeymoon in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.