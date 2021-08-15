TOWNSHEND -- An afternoon of music is coming to the Common in Townshend to benefit Valley Cares, Inc.
On Aug. 21, from 3 to 6 p.m., The Celebration Brass Band, the Alan Bills Family Band and the VJC Sextet will all be playing to raise money for Valley Cares, a community based non-profit organization in Townshend committed to providing high quality, affordable housing & compassionate care allowing seniors to age in place in the West River Valley with respect & dignity.
Bring blankets and chairs. There will be snacks and nonalcoholic refreshments available for purchase at the concert.
The event will happen rain or shine and tickets are available through Eventbrite at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/valley-cares-benefit-band-concert-tickets-164406902471
General Admission is $15 per person or $20 for two adults. Children under 12 and Valley Cares' residents are free.