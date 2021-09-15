Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO -- Due to a utility line upgrade, Living Memorial Park Drive will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, and Friday, Sept. 17. The lower lot will not be available parking. For more information call the Recreation and Parks Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.