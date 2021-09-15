BRATTLEBORO -- Due to a utility line upgrade, Living Memorial Park Drive will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, and Friday, Sept. 17. The lower lot will not be available parking. For more information call the Recreation and Parks Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Several students from Thomas Aquinas College, in Northfield Mass., line High Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., to protest the local Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Love It Twice Resale and Consignment shop has reopened at a new location at Black Mountain Square, on Putney Road, after being located near The Marina for years.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
A group of artists that make up From the River, To the River, install a permanent art piece they called “Ask the River” at the Brattleboro, Vt., Parking Garage on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The new art installation replaces the original one that was hung in 2015.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in the second annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Bellows Falls hosted Mount Anthony during a football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 45-14.