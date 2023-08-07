BRATTLEBORO — The Peak Radio and Brattleboro Reformer will present the annual Load the Latchis fundraiser for Groundworks Collaborative on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“At Great Eastern Radio we understand that we have a responsibility to serve our communities. Doing Load the Latchis is just one of those ways that allow us and our listeners to give back to the communities we live in," Peter “Fish” Case, general manager of The Peak, WEEI & KOOL FM, said in a statement.
Case first presented the idea of doing Load the Latchis in 2011, for what was then the Brattleboro Area Drop in Center. The goal was to put 750 bags of groceries in the theater. Of course, Irene had something to say about that and organizers were forced to move the event to Brattleboro Saving’s & Loan. Over the years the need has changed, and organizers will still be accepting food donations, but financial donations will be the focus of this year’s drive with all the proceeds going to the Groundworks Collaborative. Every $20 donated will equal a virtual bag of groceries in every seat. Filling the theater on August 17 would raise $15,000 to help the area food and housing insecure. Organizers hope to raise a least half that and more.
“As pandemic-era food security initiatives have all come to an end and we're all seeing the effects of inflation on our grocery bills, more of our neighbors are seeking help keeping food on the table this summer," Libby Bennett, development director for Groundworks Collaborative, said in a statement. "Foodworks is also spending more to keep food on our shelves and has already served 4,000 of our neighbors in these last 12 months, a new record year for the program. We are grateful for all of the ways this community helps us continue to rescue perfectly good food before it can go to waste and to purchase what we need, when we need it with funds raised through efforts like Load the Latchis.”
Sponsors helping in the effort include 802 Credit Union, G.S. Precision, Northeast Home Loans, Farnum Insulators, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Members 1st Credit Union, Bob’s Fuels. But organizers say they are still relying on the community and other businesses to step up on Aug. 17 and take part in this special event. The Peak Radio Station along with its sister stations KOOL FM and WEEI will be broadcasting from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. to help drive donations with their partner the Brattleboro Reformer. The group will be on the Flat Street side of the theater accepting donations starting at 6 a.m. Donations can also be sent directly to groundworksvt.org/loadthelatchis and or text the word GIVE to 833-603-PEAK(7325) to help out.
"Load the Latchis is special to all of us at the Latchis because it's such a powerful demonstration of caring," said Jon Potter, executive director of Latchis Theater and Latchis Arts. "The problems we face can seem so overwhelming, that you ask yourself 'What good can I do?' 'How can I possibly make a difference?' Load the Latchis makes it clear that one person, taking one small meaningful step, and doing that side by side with your neighbors, is how we make a difference. The Latchis plays many roles in our community. I'm proud that being a catalyst for doing good is one of them."