MARLBORO — On Saturday, June 4, the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will be partnering with local artist, Margaret Shipman in offering a unique opportunity for artists of all ability levels.
Join Margaret on a creative adventure to guide participants in collaboration with a wild Vermont woodland to make art. These workshops stand alone — no previous workshop or experience making art necessary. Spend a couple hours in the forests surrounding the Museum’s new Mountainside Center in Marlboro and end with outdoor “studio” time.
Museum Managing Director, Michael Clough, will be on hand to answer nature questions, and keep the group from getting lost. Journals and pencils provided.
Space is limited, register via the Museum website vermontmuseum.org/public-events or by contacting the Museum directly at 802-464 0048. Tickets are $50 per student.
Margaret Shipman is a Southern Vermont artist focusing on the connection between art, nature and spirituality. Her current painting series, “Forgotten Lands and Roadside Weeds,” explores the hidden history of the fields and woods we take for granted as well as the rich gifts of the largely ignored wild things growing there. Her paintings are available for purchase at DaVallia Gallery in Chester and on her website, margaretshipmanart.com.