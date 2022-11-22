NEWFANE — Meet local author Alice Muise as she reads from her two children's books during a free family event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Moore Free Library. Books will be available for purchase.
Muise lives in Townshend in a log cabin with her husband Max and their two dogs, Warren and Nissa, as well as Lars, their big orange cat. Her love for animals has inspired her two books, "Tommy the Little Gosling" and "The Chickadee in the Red Mitten." Both are based on true stories. Two more books will follow in the spring of 2023: "Pickins the Crow" and "Where Three Birds Meet."