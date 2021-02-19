ROCKINGHAM — Local author and 2021 Mrs. Vermont winner Rebecca Stockwell, RN has published a new book on Amazon.com: “Love Your Body: A 30 Day Journal,” designed to help women learn how to trust their bodies following a pregnancy loss or trauma. Stockwell is using the proceeds of her book sales to donate journals to Share, a national organization supporting women after miscarriage.
“When I suffered the loss of my second pregnancy in 2010 I felt so betrayed by my body,” said Stockwell. “I spent years neglecting my body, which affected my confidence the way I moved through my life. Maybe you‘ve experienced pregnancy loss like me, or physical or mental trauma, or maybe you’ve never felt comfortable in your body. Whatever it is that’s kept you from feeling fully present in your body and held you back from seeing the potential you have this journal will help guide you to appreciate what your body is capable of.”
“Love Your Body: A 30 Day Journal” guides the user through a 30-day journey of self-discovery and healing. Each day includes an inspirational quote, and space for the user to log something for which she is grateful, a reason why she is grateful for her body, what she did to be active, how she nourished her body, what she read that was uplifting, and who she reached out to for support, as well as general thoughts on her day.
Stockwell is also the author of “The Guide for Trusting Your Body After Miscarriage.” Her own experience with pregnancy loss, and insights from other women who have lost babies during pregnancy, prompted her to create the guide, which is aimed at helping bereaved mamas feel in control of their bodies again.
Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support is a community for anyone who experiences the death of a baby. Services include bed-side companions, phone support, face-to-face support group meetings, resource packets, private online communities, memorial events, training for caregivers, and more. Visit: nationalshare.org