BRATTLEBORO — Local authors Susan Mills and Barbara Morrison will read from their books and discuss incorporating social justice issues in fiction and memoir at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.
Mills' new novel, "On the Wings of a Hummingbird," follows a 15-year-old Guatemalan girl who draws on Mayan mythology to help her carve a future out of a childhood scarred by gang violence. Mills was a Spanish-speaking immigration attorney for 20 years and prepared asylum cases for thousands of immigrants from Central America. The novel explores forgiveness and redemption, how to heal oneself and find a future of integrity with friends and community who have participated in atrocities.
Morrison, who writes as B. Morrison, is the author of a memoir, "Innocent: Confessions of a Welfare Mother" — now an audiobook — and two poetry collections, "Terrarium" and "Here at Least." She conducts writing workshops and provides editing services.
The event is free and open to the public and the venue is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, call 802-254-5290 ext. 1201 or visit brookslibraryvt.org.