KEENE, N.H. — Savings Bank of Walpole was recently presented with the Emerging Lender Award by the New Hampshire Small Business Association (SBA) for its support of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The award was presented to the bank during the New Hampshire SBA’S Small Business Week event which recognized the contribution of the top lenders for 2020. Accepting the award on behalf of the bank was Steve Bianco, senior vice president and senior lender for Savings Bank of Walpole.
The Paycheck Protection Program is an SBA loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to help keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis. Since the PPP was introduced this past April, Savings Bank of Walpole has approved and funded more than 468 PPP loans for a total of $39,278,800.
“We’re extremely proud to be recognized by the New Hampshire SBA with an Emerging Lender award for our support of the PPP program,” Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a statement. “As a truly local bank, it’s our mission to support small businesses in our community in any we can and we’re gratified to have been able to secure nearly $40 million in PPP loans for our local community through this program.”
Founded in 1875, Savings Bank of Walpole is headquartered in Cheshire County and serves the Connecticut River Valley and Monadnock Regions of New Hampshire and Vermont from offices in Walpole and Keene.