Studies show that 80 percent of human brain development happens between the ages of zero to three and learning gaps can be identified as early as age two. That's why local leaders in early childhood education are sharing simple strategies with families that boost brain development beginning at birth.
Professional members of the Building Bright Futures Committee of Southeastern Vermont are spearheading a community-wide campaign of The Basics Inc., a research-based approach that supports brain development in infants and toddlers. The Basics identifies five principles of learning that activate brain growth before age three. Studies show that young children exposed to activities encompassing these principles do better in school: maximize love, minimize stress; talk, sing and point; count, group and compare, explore through movement and play; and read and discuss stories.
Early Learning Centers such as Early Education Services, Head Start, Early Head Start/Vermont Parent Child Center sites, along with Winston Prouty classrooms and family childcare home programs use these strategies regularly. Ultimately, the goal of this community campaign is to encourage families to integrate these activities at home. This can be as simple as comparing different sized fruits in the grocery store, playing peek–a-boo, naming objects in a room or counting a child’s toes.
“Families and caregivers from all walks of life play a crucial role in creating environments that help children learn and grow; The Basics offers easy, accessible ways to do that,” Chloe Learey, executive director of Winston Prouty Center, said in a news release.
Taking a community wide approach means that families can expect to hear about The Basics from trusted providers including child care instructors, pediatricians, visiting nurses, social workers and librarians. The intention is to share these brain strengthening techniques during prenatal care appointments and on through pre-K. The projected outcome is for Southeastern Vermont to cultivate healthier early-childhood brain development and eventually narrow the learning gaps before children attend kindergarten.
"This is an exciting opportunity for our community to work together with parents as 'architects' to build stronger brains in our youngest children. Many of the strategies in The Basics campaign are inclusive of what we already do, and now we have the scientific knowledge to bolster and catapult this work," according to Debra J. Gass, Early Education Services executive director.
The first step to getting information into the hands of caregivers is through a free text messaging service called The Basics Insight. Families can receive age appropriate activities and brain boosting facts twice a week. Lexi Moriarty, who serves as a parent ambassador on the BBF Council receives these text messages for her children. She emphasizes that, “Having the Basics text messages is like parenting support in your pocket. It reassures me that the time I spend with my children reading, talking and playing makes a difference and that I don't need lots of money to help boost my child’s brain!”
The Basics approach for young children grew out of the Achievement Gap Initiative at Harvard University and is now being shared with families in Southeastern Vermont. For information on how caregivers can sign up for The Basics text messages or to learn how providers can share The Basics strategies with caregivers, visit winstonprouty.org/the-basics-vermont/ or contact Lisa Ford, lford@wsesdvt.org.