BRATTLEBORO — Professional members of the Building Bright Futures Committee of Southeastern Vermont are spearheading a community-wide campaign of The Basics Inc, a research based approach that supports brain development in infants and toddlers.
The Basics identifies five principles of learning that activate brain growth before age three. Studies show that young children exposed to activities encompassing these principles do better in school.
Ultimately, the goal of this community campaign is to encourage families to integrate these easy activities at home. This can be as simple as comparing different sized fruits in the grocery store, playing peek–a-boo, naming objects in a room or counting a child’s toes.
Taking a community wide approach means that families can expect to hear about The Basics from trusted providers including child care instructors, pediatricians, visiting nurses, social workers and librarians. The intention is to share these brain strengthening techniques during prenatal care appointments and on through pre-k.
The projected outcome is for Southeastern Vermont to cultivate healthier early-childhood brain development and eventually narrow the learning gaps before children attend Kindergarten.
For information on how caregivers can sign up for The Basics text messages or to learn how providers can share The Basics strategies with caregivers, visit winstonprouty.org/the-basics-vermont or contact Lisa Ford, lford@wsesdvt.org.