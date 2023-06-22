BRATTLEBORO — Earlier this week the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the 130-year Brattleboro founding anniversary by putting several of its historic and recent photographs on display in the historical society's glass case outside the Brattleboro Town Clerk's office in the municipal center.
The Brattleboro DAR was founded in 1893. In recent years, the local chapter has facilitated the annual Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contests with local high schools.
Last year the chapter endorsed the DAR Historic Preservation Grant of $10,000 for the restoration of a large, silk, processional banner of the Washington Benevolent Society of Bennington, currently at the Bennington Museum.
Periodically, members clean the gravestones of patriots in cemeteries in Vermont and other New England states. Every year, members donate several cartons of gifts requested by veterans at the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington. Troops in a brigade stationed overseas were also the recipients of several boxes of requested items.
In November 2022, chapter members listened to a presentation from Rich Holschuh, chair for the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs and a resident of Wantastegok (Brattleboro). The chapter also visited Fort No. 4 in Charlestown, N.H., for its Revolutionary War Weekend 2022.
"Those are just a few examples of how the Daughters serve in the community," said chapter regent Carolyn Handy.
According to Handy, "The Sons of the American Revolution was founded in 1889, but women weren't allowed to join." She noted that the late 1800s was a time of revival in patriotism. The Civil War ended in 1865, and the American Revolution ended in 1783. "Because women were left out, they formed the national society of the Daughters of the American Revolution only a year after the men formed the SAR, in 1890. Both men and women wanted to keep the memory alive of their ancestors who fought for the country's freedom. Since then, the mission of the Daughters has stayed the same, focusing on historic preservation, education and patriotism," Handy said.
In order to join the chapter, proof of ancestry from a patriot is needed (often only the first three generations are needed), a birth certificate, and vital records of parents and grandparents. The chapter genealogist will help with much of the earlier research. Even people with African American, Native American or mixed-race ancestry are eligible, Handy said, if it can be proven that their ancestor contributed to the Revolutionary effort.
Currently, the Brattleboro chapter has 27 members.
Long-time member Stella Stevens of Jacksonville said her mother, Wilhelmina Ahrens Allen, "pushed" Stella and her sister, Harriet, into joining the DAR in the 1990s. Harriet joined the Brattleboro chapter in 1991, and Stella followed in 1996. Harriet once served as chapter regent, and Stella once was the chapter treasurer. Now Harriet is the vice-regent, and Stella coordinates the Good Citizen awards with local high schools.
Stella's patriot ancestor, Elijah Allen, is buried "down the road from me" in a Jacksonville cemetery. "I see them when I go to my husband's grave and my folks'," she said. Last weekend, the 100th reunion of Elijah and Paul Allen was held in her cousin's home, a log cabin in Halifax.
A member since 2018, Nancy "Carrie" Smith of Wilmington, said that she particularly enjoys the guest speakers at the chapter meetings. Because of her sister who did preliminary research on their patriot ancestor, Smith followed up by applying after she moved to Vermont and discovered the local chapter in Brattleboro.
Member Judi Kernan originally joined the DAR when she was living in Rhode Island. Her sister told her that the General John Strong chapter in Addison, Vermont needed members, so Kernan joined it in 2008.
Kernan chose Ananiah Bohonon to prove she was descended from a patriot. Some members are descended from more than one patriot, Handy said, but only one needs to be proven to gain DAR membership. Born in Boscawen, N.H., in 1743, Bohonon served in 1776 under Gen. Sullivan in Connecticut and also in the White Plains campaign, Kernan said, as well as the Bennington expedition. After retiring in 1781, he settled in Salisbury, Mass.
"When we moved to [Hinsdale] New Hampshire I decided to reinstate my DAR membership and found the Brattleboro Chapter, and because of its closeness to where I live, I asked to join," Kernan said. "I am happy to be a member. The people are warm and friendly."