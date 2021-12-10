BRATTLEBORO — The Guilford and Brattleboro Energy Committees hosted a community project, where volunteers helped to build attractive insulating window inserts. Besides making people more comfortable this winter and offering an opportunity for folks to work and share a meal together, the committees’ goal was to reduce the use of fossil fuels to, in a small way, address the climate crisis.
After a long period of COVID hibernation, many volunteers enjoyed working together on a common goal. The project was held in the Winston Prouty gymnasium, which provided ample space for safe distancing of masked participants.