BRATTLEBORO — Local writers Michael Nethercott and GennaRose Nethercott will appear in a joint presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooks Memorial Library at 224 Main St.
The evening will feature “The father-daughter showdown of the century: Two authors. Two generations. One survivor.” The Nethercotts will share their views on storytelling, offer readings and engage in lively literary banter.
GennaRose Nethercott’s recent novel "Thistlefoot" has received numerous accolades from such sources as NPR, The Wall Street Journal and Book of the Month. Her first book, "The Lumberjack’s Dove," a story in verse, won the National Poetry Series. Whether authoring novels, poems, ballads or even fold-up paper cootie catchers, her projects are all rooted in myth and folklore — and what our stories reveal about who we are. She tours nationally and internationally, performing strange tales (sometimes with puppets in tow), and writes/researches for the supernatural podcast "Lore."
Michael Nethercott’s new novel "The Ballad of Black Powder" is his first foray into writing Westerns. He’s the author of two mystery novels, "The Seance Society" and "The Haunting Ballad," and has won several literary awards. His short stories have appeared in numerous periodicals and anthologies, including Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine, The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction, and Best Crime and Mystery Stories of the Year. As a playwright and director, he has helmed numerous local productions and was the originator of the Forest of Mystery theatrical tour, which has become an annual tradition.
Books will be available for purchase, and a signing will follow the event. The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.