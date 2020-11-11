BRATTLEBORO — Last month, southern Vermont-based organizations Lost River Racial Justice and Out in the Open, in collaboration with The Root Social Justice Center, released a toolkit on organizing for racial justice, the Rural Racial Justice Study Group Toolkit. The toolkit is an in-depth look at organizing for racial justice in a rural context. It shares resources for community members, and a model for praxis on racial justice.
HB Lozito, executive director of Out in the Open and past Study Group facilitator, said of the resource, “A lot of work from many people over several years has led to the release of this toolkit. We think of it like “study group in a box” — intended to be a guide for other rural community members organizing for racial justice. Those of us in small communities have a critical role to play in the struggle and we hope this toolkit can help folks start and/or continue the work.”
The toolkit is in-depth and comprehensive, containing all details for six sessions, resources for facilitators, tools for organizing the study group itself, sample budgets, and more. It contains detailed appendices with links to all learning materials, outreach resources, and guides for how to run the study group. The toolkit was crafted and created in 2018, revised after the 2019 Rural Racial Justice Organizing Study Group, and is being released to the public now as organizing for racial justice is ever more present across the country and globe.
“This is long term work that is grounded in building relationships while working to let go of white supremacy in ourselves and our rural communities,” said Anne Loiuse Wagner, Lost River Racial Justice Nucleus member and past Study Group facilitator.
The toolkit is accessible for free download and is intended to be used widely.
Out in the Open connects rural LGBTQ people to build community, visibility, knowledge and power. Learn more about Out in the Open at weareoutintheopen.org.
Lost River Racial Justice is dedicated to small town and rural multiracial organizing to dismantle white-supremacy and transfer power and resources to people of color communities. Learn more about Lost River Racial Justice at lostriverracialjustice.org.
The Rural Racial Justice Study Group Toolkit can be found for download here: https://bit.ly/31u32mV.