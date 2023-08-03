BRATTLEBORO — Local organizations are gearing up for an event that aims to create a more resilient and welcoming Brattleboro. The Community Safety Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the third Floor Gymnasium of the Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St.
This collaborative event is hosted by a variety of local organizations, including the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, the town of Brattleboro (including representatives from Police, Fire, Recreation & Parks, and Brooks Memorial Library), Groundworks, Youth Services, along with other businesses offering support services.
The Community Safety Fair will provide an opportunity for the public to come together, exchange ideas, and share their perspectives. Attendees can discuss safety and crime prevention with law enforcement, local businesses, and public safety organizations. Through collaboration, we can identify concerns, address community needs, and build a more robust and resilient Brattleboro.
For more information, follow the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce on Facebook (@Brattleboro.The.One.and.Only) or Instagram (@brattchamber) or visit brattleboro.org.