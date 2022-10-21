BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Historical Society is preparing for its 40th Anniversary Extravaganza on Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Municipal Center. There will be anniversary cake, punch and finger foods. Items of historical interest that are duplicated in our collection — like Manning Directories, Child’s Windham County Gazetteer, With Interest pamphlets, local history books, postcards, bottles, high school yearbooks, notecards and calendars — will be for sale.
At 11:30 a.m. Dana Sprague will share local baseball stories and a slideshow. Sprague has amassed one of Vermont’s finest collections of baseball memorabilia and many of his artifacts will be on hand. His stories begin in the 1800s and follow the local history of baseball through the centuries.
As it happens, this week’s story is also about artifacts. We often display photos of Brattleboro’s past in this newspaper, Facebook, and Instagram. While we have thousands of historical photographs in our collection, some of the most interesting items in the Brattleboro Historical Society archives are donated artifacts of local origin. This week we will share stories about a few small items stored in Artifact Box 18.
The historical society accepts donations of local items of historical significance. These items are catalogued and stored in AB boxes. The AB is short for Artifact Box. This past weekend, while placing a newly donated item into an AB box for medals, pins, jewelry and other small artifacts, we decided to share stories attached to some of the items in the box.
The Hotel Central key fob dates back to the 1940s. In 1941 the Latchis family bought the Billings Hotel located at the bottom of Main Street from Elizabeth Billings. Arthur and Elizabeth Billings had operated the hotel since 1916. The Billings Hotel was popular with sports enthusiasts coming to the Brattleboro area by train.
The Latchis family operated the newly named Hotel Central from 1941 to 1946. The Hotel Central was remodeled and attached to the Plaza Hotel in 1946 and remained in operation until the Plaza Shopping Center was built in 1961.
In 1964 Evelyn Edwards found an arrowhead when she was planting a garden in her backyard on Laurel Street, which is in the Forest Square section of town and was most likely a hunting area for local Abenaki before the arrival of Europeans. Evelyn was born in 1909, graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1926 and Ithaca College in 1930. For many years she taught music in New York and Iowa public schools. In 1952 she returned to Brattleboro and worked for Dunham’s until her retirement in 1975.
Evelyn was a charter member, trustee, and volunteer of the Brattleboro Music Center. In 1971 she was honored by the Vermont Council on the Arts because “her service has touched every area of the Music Center’s activity over the years. She has been instrumental in bringing good music to Brattleboro, and has given the Music Center a continuity provided by no other member.”
The H.F. Robb bottle top comes from sometime in the 1930s or ’40s. The Robb Farm bottled raw milk from Guernsey cows in West Brattleboro until 1946. The glass bottles claimed “Better Milk for Particular People.”
The Maple Farms bottle top probably originates from sometime in the 1950s or ’60s. Maple Farms Dairy began in 1946 when it took over the Brattleboro Milk Plant on Putney Road. After World War II the local dairy industry went through a major consolidation. Maple Farms bought out many of the small dairy operations in the area, including Round Mountain Dairy, Waterman Dairy, Shaw’s Dairy and the Hillside Dairy. In turn, Maple Farms was bought by the larger Weeks Dairy in 1976 and closed down in 1978.
The Brattleboro War Chest began in 1918. The intent was to collect local donations which could then be used for the European war effort. This was a very public endeavor. Membership in the organization required a minimum donation of 50 cents per month. Names of those members in good standing were published in the Brattleboro Reformer. During World War I nearly $70,000 was raised. Most of the money went to entertaining troops in Europe or to the American Red Cross. At the end of the war there was a surplus of $15,000. The members of the War Chest voted to donate the money to the building of the local Armory and Community Hall (now the Gibson-Aiken Center).
The Brattleboro War Chest II began in 1942 in response to the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. A total of $83,000 was raised locally during the war and most of it was donated to overseas troop entertainment and the Red Cross. There was no surplus after World War II.
Charles F. Mann bought Wood’s Hardware Store at the bottom of Main Street in 1918. For 20 years the store operated as Hardware Mann. Charles Mann was very active in Democratic Party politics and, in 1936, was appointed local postmaster by Franklin D. Roosevelt. He closed the hardware store in 1938 and remained postmaster until his retirement in 1951. This seems to be an early version of a refrigerator magnet.
The medal and ribbon come from 1896. It is a fancy pin worn by a Vermont Wheel Club race official during the club’s last race. The 9.5 mile race began in front of the Town Hall on Main Street, went up Putney Road to Dummerston Road and looped back to the start. This was a high wheel bicycle race with a staggered start. Racers needed to be pushed off by starters so the race was timed and handicapped.
The competitor with the shortest time was Diedrich Stolte, who grew up in Brattleboro and would become the public school physical education director and a beloved coach. He died in 1926 while coaching his basketball team in the Southern Vermont League championship tournament. In 1940 the outdoor sports complex at what would become Brattleboro Union High School was named after him. The Vermont Wheel Club’s colors were purple and white. This may be the origin for the present BUHS colors.
As the winner of the last high wheel bicycle race in Brattleboro, Stolte won a sweater and a pair of shoes. After the high wheel bicycle craze ended, the Vermont Wheel Club continued and sponsored other activities like basketball, baseball, billiards and pool tournaments. The Club also supported social and theatrical productions in the Town Hall Auditorium. The Club disbanded in 1924.
Stories like these can be found in the more than 100 artifact boxes currently catalogued at the Brattleboro Historical Society. AB 18 is one of the boxes waiting to share a little of Brattleboro’s past.