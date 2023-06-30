BRATTLEBORO — Two longtime friends from Bennington, Vermont, both came to live in Brattleboro. They were Brattleboro Colonel Football Coach Darrell Sawyer (1966-1989) and Brattleboro Fire Department Fire Chief Howard Madison (1959-1989).
Current Brattleboro Fire Department Chief Lenny Howard remembers Chief Madison.
“Chief Madison, I’d known since I was a little kid. So he certainly had an influence on me becoming involved in the fire service as well as my dad.”
Coach Sawyer and Chief Madison’s relationship found common ground when Chief Madison suggested an end-of-year banquet at the fire station on Elliot Street. Sawyer agreed and, in an informal setting at the station, the players and firemen ate a meal served by fire department personnel. Both the coach and the chief reveled in the event.
The annual banquet became a recruiting tool for the department as many football players saw the camaraderie and similarities between the roles of the firemen and the football players.
One of the players who remembers those times is current Fire Chief Lenny Howard. He played tackle for the Colonels, wearing his #72 proudly, and attended one of the banquets.
We asked Howard if he was a fireman because of his relationship with the fire department from back when he was in high school.
“Yeah, absolutely.”
He went on to talk about the banquet. “Coach Sawyer came from Bennington, and Chief Madison came from Bennington. They developed, every year after the football season was over, a banquet here for the football team. (Firemen) gave out awards to different positions. The big reason behind that is that a football team operates exactly as the fire department does. You got to work as a team to function on the emergency scene, and on the football team, every position is crucial. Some have more popularity than others, but if one part of that wheel isn’t functioning, then you see it on the football field.”
The football program at the high school became a pipeline for excellent firefighters because of that connection. Sawyer and Madison were never comfortable in formal banquet settings where suits and ties were required. Sawyer enjoyed coming to the Fire Department banquet with his teams.
Howard continued, “Fire department personnel made up their own awards, and they gave them out as they saw them. It wasn’t necessarily the most valuable player on the team, the offensive leader, or the all-state linebacker. It was, ‘We saw this in this game.’
“You’ll see it on an emergency scene. So that’s why I believe they had the two of us come together because we’ve had such similarities that kids need to realize today.
“That’s what Coach Holiday meant when he was coaching me. That’s what they were trying to teach me on the field. That helps me with my job today. “
Chief Howard remembered a particular game from his playing days. It was in Brattleboro against the Mount Anthony Patriots. Lenny approached Coach Holiday on the sideline –
“I told you I’m pretty confident I can handle the guy that’s playing across from me, and I knew we needed to gain yardage. You had the confidence in me, and we ran the ball, kept running over my shoulder, and we went down the field. Similarly, in that same game, Brian Freeman, our quarterback, got injured, and Paul Haskins, who was a sophomore, came in. Paul was scared. He was a sophomore in a big game. All the seniors had to help Paul through the huddle and give him confidence. This is what you need to do. It’s back to leadership and developing young players.”
We remarked, “That’s like your fire department. You have ‘green’ guys here. Older guys probably take them under their wing and mentor them and show the way things should be.”
Lenny chimed in, “When I was a sophomore, senior did it to me, and it was the right thing for me to do it for a sophomore.”
Does Chief Howard see himself as a coach?
“Absolutely. After a big incident, we have what we call a hot wash, and we go over what we did well. What didn’t we do well, and how can we improve on it? How do we improve on it? It’s constant coaching.”
In a way, it’s like the post-game film sessions in high school football. Watching game film allows the coaches and players to try to determine what they can do better and how they can provide solutions to problems.
Ironically, when Howard replaced Fire Chief Mike Bucossi, he replaced a Colonel quarterback who was thrust into a situation exactly like Paul Haskins. In turning over the reins to Chief Howard, Chief Bucossi said, “Leonard Howard III comes from a background of firefighting. His father, Sam, was the chief in Putney, his uncle Bruce was also the chief in Putney, and now his son, Lenny, is a captain in Putney. Lenny joined the call staff in 1987 and became a career firefighter in 1997.”
Bucossi spoke of how Howard rose in the ranks over the years to become the assistant chief and shared some anecdotes about their time working together, covering some of the bigger fires in the town’s recent memory. “We just read each other’s looks over the years, and it has just been a really good working relationship, and I appreciate everything that Lenny has done for me.”
Leonard Howard III (Lenny) developed leadership qualities from his family, his community, and organized sport, and today leads the Brattleboro Fire Department.