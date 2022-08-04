BRATTLEBORO — Two accomplished athletes from the annals of Brattleboro Union High School sports history will be inducted into the BHS and BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame later this year.
Robert D. Farnham - Class of 1967
Rob Farnham will be inducted into the BHS and BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at Post 5 American Legion on Nov. 5 for his outstanding high school football career. One of only two non-senior starters, he played both center and linebacker for the undefeated 1965 Colonel Football team. Farnham was the leading tackler for the team, which held opponents to an average of 4 points per game. The Colonel defensive squad allowed only a single touchdown in the entire season.
Hall of Fame (four different HOF selections for Natowich) Coach Andy Natowich declared Rob the “best center ever.” Rob was 2nd Team All-State his junior year, becoming 1st Team All-State as a senior. He was Captain of the BUHS team and a co-Captain of the 1967 Vermont Shrine Team. Additionally, he was a three-year starter on the Colonel baseball and basketball teams.
Radio station WKVT presented Rob with its first trophy for scholastic ability and leadership combined with football excellence. Rob was further honored to receive the Monroe Cup, the Sherman Award, and the School Director’s Award upon graduation. These all showcase a student’s athletic and academic excellence and demonstrated leadership and citizenship attributes.
Rob Farnham went on to excel as a Williams College football team member. At Williams, he started every game for four years at either tackle or center. In 1971 he was named Most Valuable Player and Captain of the team. He was selected for the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Association All-East Team as an offensive tackle. He received an honorable mention as a Little All-American.
Farnham earned Player of the Week accolades more than once. Williams College Coach Larry Catuzzi said, “Rob is a leader on the field, in the locker room, wherever the team is gathered.”
Catuzzi had coached on Woody Hayes’ staff at Ohio State and wrote to authorities at Brattleboro Union High School saying that, “Williams College would be willing to take all the student-athletes having Rob Farnum’s qualities that BUHS could muster.”
Catuzzi described the difference between Ohio State and Williams College by proclaiming, “I only have one player that could play for Ohio State, and that is Rob Farnham.”
Hall of Fame BUHS coach Andy Natowich called Farnham the best center he had ever coached.
Farnham wrote to the BHS and BUHS Hall of Fame Committee, saying: “One’s mindset at that time seemed focused on academics, handling certain responsibilities, and engaging in athletic competition for the camaraderie and challenge team sports provided. I do remember the intensity of sport and, of course, the lessons experienced that we all discuss on occasion. I am grateful for the coaching provided by BUHS and the strong support the townspeople always demonstrated. We were nurtured in ways not always evident in today’s world.”
Teammate Bill Holiday, a year younger than Farnham, played baseball from Little League through high school, shared a backcourt with Farnum on the Colonel basketball team, and ran behind Farnham as a halfback on the vaunted 1965 undefeated state champion football team. They walked home from after-school practices together virtually every day of their high school careers. He would describe Rob Farnham as, “One of the highest quality human beings I’ve shared time within my entire career.”
Joe Juscen - Class of 1972
At 6’2", 200 lbs., Joe Juscen played offensive guard, defensive middle linebacker and punter for the Colonels football team. He was senior co-captain, named to the Southern Vermont League (SVL) All-Star Team, and to the Sportswriters Association’s All-State Division I team. Joe was selected to and played on the Vermont Shrine Bowl team as offensive guard and punter, defeating New Hampshire by 6-0.
A standout in basketball, Joe was consistently a double-digit scorer and one of the team’s top rebounders. As co-captain, Joe was instrumental in the Colonels’ come-from-behind win against Windsor in January 1972, scoring 22 points in the 55-47 victory.
Joe was a multi-event point scorer in Track & Field. He participated in shot put, discus, javelin, pole vault and the 100 and 220-yard dashes, with many triple wins. In 1972 he set BUHS records in discus and javelin. An excellent student-athlete, Joe was selected for the Sherman Award for Athletics and the Lieutenant George Broutsas Award for Excellence in Athletics and Outstanding Scholarship.
Following high school, Joe attended the University of Vermont, where he played football as an offensive guard and punter. In his second year, he was a candidate for All-Yankee Conference guard.
UVM Coach Carl Falivene said, “I believe Joe Juscen is one of the top guards in the conference, and he is only a sophomore.”
Joe was also on the UVM Track & Field team, participating in discus, hammer, and long jump.
When UVM dropped its football program in 1975, Joe enrolled at Idaho State University. As a defensive nose guard and tackle, he ran the 40-yard dash in a remarkable 4.7 seconds. He was named ‘Bengal Beast’ by ISU coaches for outstanding defensive play. In ISU’s 20-3 win over Weber State, Joe had nine defensive stops, including seven tackles, stopping Weber State’s quarterback with 34 lost yards in sacks.
Following graduation in 1977, Joe signed with the Seattle Seahawks, where he played linebacker. A season-ending injury led to his retirement.
Post-college Joe remained active in sports in his hometown of Moscow, Idaho. He played basketball in the Idaho City League, winning many 3-on-3 tournaments. He played for the Rathskellers softball team and, in 1980, was known as the Home Run King in Idaho State Men’s AA softball tournament, setting a state record with 24 hits in 26 at-bats and 16 home runs.
Committed to his community and youth sports, Joe coached many teams in Moscow, including football, basketball and track and field. Owner of Superior Floors, one of Joe’s fondest accomplishments was building an indoor basketball court in one of his warehouses. It was open to all local youth and provided a haven for many young people.
Juscen will be inducted into the BHS and BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame in November 2022