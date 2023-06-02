BRATTLEBORO — Soon after becoming President of the United States in January of 1953, Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed that the federal government build a $50 billion Interstate Highway System. Eisenhower had seen the German Autobahn while fighting raged in Germany during WWII. The United States needed a similar system to unite remote areas of the country and connect major cities. It could also be used to move America’s military forces throughout the country, and its construction would provide jobs and bring economic prosperity. Automobile tourism would enrich outlying areas, and a comfortable suburban life would become possible for the working class. This was the thinking that led to the Interstate Highway System – today known as the Eisenhower Interstate Highway System.
As a general in WWII, Eisenhower had marveled at the Autobahn with its four lanes and strong, wide bridges and the speeds that could be obtained. The Allies had used the system when invading Germany. Eisenhower was impressed. One of the first things he ordered was an investigation of the Autobahn by the occupation forces.
At the time of Eisenhower’s election, only half the nation’s three million miles of roads were paved. Forty thousand people died annually – many of them in head-on collisions. Motorists drove too fast on inadequate and narrow roads. The court system was being clogged by civil suits involving accidents, and economic losses were in the billions due to highway inefficiencies, detours and traffic jams. Said Eisenhower, “Germany had made me see the wisdom of broader ribbons across the land.”
In 1954 a panel headed by General Lucius Clay (architect of the Berlin Airlift) proposed the sale of bonds, but Congressional leaders were wary of interest payments and preferred a gas tax and user fees. Congress created the Federal Highway Trust Fund to collect taxes and provide states with 90 percent of the funding to build the highway system.
The Highway Act of 1956 was passed in the US House of Representatives by a 388-19 margin – 95 percent approval. The Senate passed it by a wide voice vote. Eisenhower was in Walter Reed Hospital recovering from surgery. He signed the bill there without public fanfare. No photographs were taken of the signing. Eisenhower was reportedly “highly pleased.” This act led to the construction of 41,000 miles of interstate highways over the next 13 years – including here in Brattleboro.
The first Interstate contract was awarded on Aug. 2, 1956 in Missouri. Construction converted a section of the famed US Route 66. The first section of the highway system was completed in Kansas on Sept. 26, 1956. It was an eight-mile strip of I-70 by President Eisenhower’s hometown of Abilene. A poster would proclaim: “This Is The First Project In The United States On Which Actual Construction Was Started Under Provisions of the New FEDERAL AID HIGHWAY ACT OF 1956 Missouri State Highway Commission Cameron Joyce and Company Construction”
VERMONT HIGHWAYS
The placement of Vermont’s Interstate highways was a regional decision. The national system was to connect major cities making up a triangle that connected New York City, Boston and Montreal and provided links to Sherbrooke and Quebec, Canada.
Massachusetts chose Springfield as its western hub. That dictated that I-91 would run along Vermont’s eastern border with New Hampshire rather than on Vermont’s western border with New York State.
The Federal Government decided to experiment by building a $27 million, 7-mile test road in Illinois. Sections were paved with concrete and asphalt. Eight hundred thirty-six separate sections used various sub surfaces, materials, and engineering concepts. Military vehicles - a 24-ton tank and missile carriers loaded with concrete blocks - were used to determine the durability of the surfaces and bridges.
Brattleboro was the destination of the first section of the Interstate 91 highway constructed in Vermont. It was a 6-mile stretch from the Massachusetts border to a point just south of Brattleboro. At the opening ceremony, locals marked the event by proclaiming that Vermont was entering a “new era in transportation” ad rolling out a four-legged mascot to help illustrate that the new four-lane superhighway created “as great” a mobility change as when cars supplanted the horse and buggy.
In 1963, President Kennedy cut the ribbon to open the Delaware-Maryland Turnpike. It was November 1963, the month of Kennedy’s assassination. It would be the last toll road allowed by the Interstate System. The road today is named the JFK Memorial Highway. Its 53 miles are the most expensive stretch of Interstate, per mile, to travel on.
Although Vermont immediately made an Interstate connection with its southern neighbor, Massachusetts, it took another eight years to connect with its northern neighbor, Canada. Vermont Gov. Philip Hoff celebrated the September opening of I -89 along the border, which completed the eight miles of freeway originating in Swanton just in time for Vermonters to attend Expo 1967 in Montreal.
In 1970 a fresh segment of roadway served as a parking lot as a small marching band celebrated the opening of a 30-mile stretch of Interstate between Bethel and Montpelier, the last segment of I-89 needed to connect Hartford with the Canadian border. Engineers were clever enough to lay Vermont’s interstate system in such a way that 60 percent of the state is within 20 miles of an Interstate exchange, and 80 percent is only 30 miles away along local roads.
While I-89 took just 10 years to complete, building I-91 was a much longer process. The St. Johnsbury area was the last to be connected. Completing the final three short sections of I-91 between Ryegate and Lyndonville alone took four years. The throughway linking Massachusetts to Canada was completed in 1978, a full 20 years after the first section of the Vermont Interstate was laid.
In 1982 Gov. Richard Snelling presided over the opening of I-93, the last segment of Vermont’s 320-mile Interstate network. When the rural state began to plan its highways, landscape architects were an integral part of the process because residents wanted the road’s designers to “fit the highways into the hillsides with such success that they simply belong.” The state’s scenic byways expose vistas of the Connecticut River Valley, stunning views of Camels Hump, and countless overlooks of the pasture-dotted hillsides that made National Geographic Traveler recently name Vermont one of the “world’s greatest destinations.”
By 1991 Idaho transportation officials held a mock funeral service after the state removed the last traffic signal along I-90, the nation’s 3,020 transcontinental stretch that links Boston to Seattle. I-95, which also runs through Boston, is the longest North-South transcontinental Interstate as it stretches 1,920 miles from Houlton, Maine, to Miami, Fla. All told the Dwight D. Eisenhower System of Interstate and Defense Highways runs 46,837 miles.