BRATTLEBORO — Have you ever been working away at a problem and then come up with an idea that you think might solve the issue? Have you ever thought about turning that idea into an invention?
Some people are drawn to the creative side of thinking. Levi K. Fuller was a local inventor who established over 50 patents. Most of his patents were connected with the Estey Organ Company. Back in the 1800s Levi Fuller was an engineer at Estey Organ and became part of the management team. In the late 1800s he turned his eye towards politics and was elected Governor of Vermont in 1892.
One of Fuller’s local political supporters was Frank Bailey. Both men were involved in the Brattleboro Republican Party. Bailey was a real estate dealer who grew up in West Dummerston. Bailey spent his early years as a traveling salesman but at the age of 30 he began selling real estate in northern Massachusetts. In 1888, at the age of 33, he moved to Brattleboro with his wife and began buying, selling and managing property up and down the Connecticut River Valley.
For his first few years Bailey worked in partnership with other real estate dealers and was involved in property as far north as White River Junction, Vermont and as far south as Springfield, Massachusetts. One of his local partners was Charles Miner, who owned a few buildings in town. One of the buildings was a tenement house on the corner of Elliot and Church streets (this building would later become the Princess Theater).
Miner hired Bailey to manage the building and Bailey found the tenants were frustrated that there was nowhere to hang wet laundry when it needed to dry. Many apartments had street level clothes lines but this corner lot didn’t have much room for renters to hang out their washings.
This is when Bailey, former traveling salesman and present real estate dealer, decided to become an inventor. Bailey designed a clothes line reel that could be fastened to the outside of a building, next to an apartment window. Extension arms from the contraption could be drawn into the apartment through the window, the clothes hung on them, and then the arms could be run back outdoors so the clothes would dry. This “Bailey Clothes Reel” could be hung on the outside of any building, next to any window, on any floor. Once clothes were washed in the room, they could be hung outside without leaving the apartment.
Bailey thought this was a great idea. People would no longer need to leave their homes to wash and dry their clothes. Once he perfected his design, Bailey reached out to investors. An association was organized and named The Bailey Clothes Reel Company. James Martin and George Hitt, two prominent local attorneys who were very active in the Republican Party, became board members. George W. Hooker, co-owner of a local overall factory and prominent in Republican politics, became another board member. Sanford Smith, owner of a wooden toy and sled manufacturing company, also became a board member, and Julius Estey, brother-in-law of Levi K. Fuller, became the fifth member of the board.
In 1892, the same year Levi Fuller became Vermont Governor, the company was capitalized with $25,000 worth of investments from the five board members and Bailey. Two hundred and fifty shares of stock valued at $100 each were split among the owners of the company.
There was a lot of initial excitement about the product. The clothes reels were made in the S.A. Smith factory on the corner of Elm and Frost streets. Advertisements offered “no more going out of doors to hang clothes. The Bailey Clothes Reel can be used in any window or door with brick or wood moldings.”
By the end of October 1892, Bailey’s Clothes Reels were on display in the first American department store, Boston’s Jordan Marsh and Company. A local advertisement explained the reasons why the Bailey’s Clothes Reel was useful…, “no thief can steal your clothes if left out of doors overnight. No more shoveling paths for the clothes line; no more exposure to cold while hanging out the clothes. Governor Fuller even has one at his house. Holyoke and Springfield, Massachusetts have a large call for just such an article for their city tenement houses.”
By the end of November 1892, Bailey sold his real estate business and became a full-time traveling salesman for his clothes reels. Unfortunately, the invention did not become popular with the public. The Bailey Clothes Reel Company folded. Bailey had bet everything on his invention and lost it all.
The board members who had become his main investors were all involved in other businesses as well. They were able to lose the money they had put into the clothes reel company and survive because of their investments in other profitable companies. Bailey, however, was broke.
Bailey sold control of his clothes reel patent to Fuller in 1894. S.A. Smith no longer made the products. Instead, Fuller had small batches of the clothes reels made at the Centreville Mill under the name of a business he started, the Brattleboro Clothes Dryer Company. Fuller hoped the reels might catch on, but they never did. Bailey declared bankruptcy and his creditors agreed to accept 25 cents on the dollar. In early 1896 Bailey and Fuller sold manufacturing rights to the clothes reel to a Boston company and F.J. Bailey went back into the real estate business.
Bailey would go on to become a successful real estate dealer in the area and operate an office out the Ryther Building on Main Street.
This past summer the historical society became aware of this story when a homeowner on Howard Street discovered a Bailey Clothes Reel boxed up in one of his outbuildings. John Donaldson contacted the society and donated the Bailey Clothes Reel to our collection.