BRATTLEBORO — Dr. Frank O’Connor, with his wife, Bridget, moved to town in 1904. He quickly became a well-respected physician. He practiced at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and served as surgeon for the Boston and Maine Railroad.
Dr. O’Connor was a son of Irish immigrants. He was born on the west shore of Lake Champlain in upstate New York in 1869. His father died of cancer shortly after Frank’s birth and his mother worked as a housekeeper to keep the single-parent family of five together.
His family was Irish Catholic, and when Frank was in his late teens he moved to Burlington to attend the recently opened St. Joseph’s College. This Catholic school was actually a college preparatory institution that focused on high school academics. The Catholic Bishop of Vermont began the school because he didn’t think young Catholic men were given much opportunity to excel in public high schools. Frank was 6 feet tall and weighed 185 pounds. He was a strong left hander and quickly became the star pitcher on the school baseball team. He was also a dynamic singer who performed in the glee club and sang in the local church choir.
In the 1880s St. Joseph’s would play against other high schools but they also played against town teams and college teams. Frank pitched three years for St. Joseph’s and then attended UVM. During the summer months he would play in semiprofessional leagues. The rules separating professional from amateur baseball were murky. College sports had no governing board to determine who was eligible to play for college teams and who could not. Each school set its own eligibility guidelines. Frank’s pitching ability gave him the opportunity to attend college and help pay his mother’s bills.
Frank attended UVM’s medical school for two years and then transferred to Dartmouth College and completed his medical studies at the New Hampshire school. Frank continued to pitch during these years for both schools and developed quite a reputation. He had an active fastball, a big curve and a good sinker pitch.
During his college years he was offered many chances to pitch in the major leagues but didn’t want to leave school early. In 1892 Boston, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia each showed interest but he had one more year of medical school to complete. During the summer between his two years at Dartmouth his mother became ill and he went back home to care for her. She passed away late that summer and Frank returned to college to finish his studies. When his last year at Dartmouth was completed he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies to pitch in the National League.
Unfortunately, he had injured his arm during his last year of pitching for Dartmouth so his time with the Phillies was very short. He pitched in three games. He didn’t control his pitches very well and was released from the team after a few short weeks.
This is where Frank’s major league baseball career ended but in his brief time with the Phillies he was able to establish two statistics that are pretty unique. He batted twice during his three pitching appearances. In his first at-bat he hit a single, and in his second (and last) at-bat he hit a homerun. Frank O’Connor has a major league batting average of one thousand and he is one of only 62 players in the history of major league baseball to hit a homerun in his last at-bat. Ted Williams would later join Frank in that category of players to hit a ball out of the park in their last time at the plate.
After the Phillies, Frank moved in with his uncle in Brooklyn, New York to complete a hospital program at Long Island College. He then served a short residency at St. Mary’s Hospital in New York City before moving to Bellows Falls with his wife and starting an independent medical practice.
In 1904 Frank and Bridget moved to Brattleboro and they became very involved in the community. They attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church and bought the land on Main Street now occupied by the Masonic Lodge. They built a large house on the site and, in 1909, sold the house to the Masons so the organization could add to the structure and create the present building.
The O’Connors moved up the street to the old Burnham house, next to the present Brooks Library. Dr. O’Connor added an entrance for his doctor’s office and the couple were active members in many local organizations.
Dr. O’Connor continued his love of music and performed at public gatherings in Community Hall. He was also the director of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church choir and listeners enjoyed hearing his rich bass vocals.
In 1910 Frank O’Connor was voted in as president of the Valley Fair Association. Since 1886 the organization had been operating an end of summer fair on the land now occupied by the grade 7-12 school complex on Fairground Road in the southeastern part of town.
The agricultural fair was an annual event but by 1910 it was losing money. People were worried that the fair had accumulated too much debt and would need to be cancelled. Next week we will share how Frank O’Connor saved the Valley Fair from financial ruin so it could successfully operate for two more decades.
Information for this story comes from the Society for American Baseball Research and contemporary digitized newspapers.