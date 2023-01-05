BRATTLEBORO — On August 24, 1934 the Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) dedicated an Addison County land preserve to the memory of Brattleboro’s Florence Gray Estey. Mrs. Estey had died the previous year and the DAR chose her birthday for the ceremony.
The DAR purchased the 160 acres nestled against the shore of Lake Champlain in order to protect the land and buildings. According to the Vermont State Parks website, this area was one of the earliest and most intensely settled sections of what would later become Vermont. There is evidence of human habitation that dates back over 7,500 years. Native Americans hunted, fished, and settled this land.
In the early 1700s a French village was constructed in the area and flourished until the English burned them out during the French and Indian War. In 1765, John Strong, from Connecticut, was one of the first English-speaking settlers to move into the region. He was 27 years old and built a cabin where the French village had been. He then moved his young family to what would later become Addison, Vermont.
In 1776, Strong enlisted in the Green Mountain Rangers to fight in the Revolutionary War. A year later General John Burgoyne led British troops, Hessians, Tories and Indians on an invasion down the Champlain Valley in an attempt to destroy the colonial rebellion. During this British incursion John Strong’s cabin was burned to the ground. Strong would remain loyal to the Revolution and, after the war, served in many early Vermont government positions. He was a member of the Vermont Legislature and served as the first Addison County judge. He helped revise the Vermont Constitution and was a member of the 1791 Convention that voted to join the U.S. as the 14th state.
In 1796 John Strong built a substantial brick home on his land. In many ways, his rise from a Revolutionary War private to a prominent member of a vibrant Addison County community mirrored the burgeoning success of the young state of Vermont. In 1934 the Vermont DAR took steps to preserve this heritage by purchasing the Strong property. The 18th century brick house and historic lands were protected from further development and the house was converted into a museum. The building has since been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In a 1934 newsletter the State Regent of the DAR wrote the following to her membership: “Let us all meet together to show consideration to the Dean of Vermont Daughters, Mrs. Florence Gray Estey.” The DAR stated the land adjacent to the house would become a memorial forest in memory of Mrs. Estey."
Newspapers reported that 350 people attended the ceremony, representing 20 chapters from all sections of the state. Mrs. Estey’s favorite patriotic hymn, ‘America the Beautiful’ was sung and the President General of the national organization, Leslie Witherell, read a poem in Mrs. Estey’s memory. The State Regent addressed the crowd. She spoke of the trees in the forest as symbolic of the life of Mrs. Estey. She imagined the wind passing through the trees celebrating Mrs. Estey’s deep roots, her usefulness, her regal beauty, and democratic nature.
A DAR marker was unveiled with the inscription “Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution State Forest. Dedicated August 24, 1934, in honor of Mrs. Florence Gray Estey.” A tribute to Mrs. Estey’s life was also read by Julia Stockwell of the Brattleboro chapter.
“Eighty six years ago today, Florence Gray Estey was born in Cambridge, NY, one of twin daughters to Henry and Jennett Gray. Although born in New York, she was more truly a daughter of Vermont, coming to Brattleboro in October, 1867, upon her marriage to Julius Jacob Estey, only son of Jacob Estey of Estey Organ fame. Sixty six years of her life she gave to the best interests of her adopted state…”
Mrs. Stockwell then went on to give a biography of Mrs. Estey. We will attempt to summarize it here.
Shortly after the Civil War ended a young Florence Gray came to Brattleboro to visit her older sister, Mrs. Eliza Gray Ketchum. While staying with her sister, Florence met Julius J. Estey. In 1867, after a brief courtship, 19-year-old Florence married 22-year-old J.J. Estey had been made partner of the Estey Organ Company a year earlier. He shared responsibility of the business with his father and brother-in-law. Shortly after their marriage they moved into a spacious house known as Florence Terrace, between Green and Elliot streets (now the location of Moore Court).
For more than 60 years Mrs. Estey was active in public affairs. She began as an officer of the Village Improvement Society and the Women’s Industrial and Educational Union. She was a charter member of the Brattleboro Chapter of the DAR. Mrs. Estey’s sister, Annie Gray Cobb, became the first regent of the chapter, while Florence was the first treasurer. Mrs. Estey would later serve as local regent and take on state and national DAR responsibilities as well.
Florence Estey was instrumental in creating the Woman’s Auxiliary to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and served as its president. She took it upon herself to raise funds to furnish the rooms of a new addition to the hospital. As a recognition of her efforts, the hospital placed a bronze plaque on one room in her honor.
Mrs. Estey was also involved in the Brattleboro Mutual Aid Association and worked with Mrs. George Crowell to establish a local branch of the Fresh Air Fund. During World War I she was president of the Brattleboro branch of the American Red Cross and, for many years, was associated with Holton Home.
Mrs. Estey gave substantial financial support to the work of the DAR and after her great grandchildren’s births recognized them by contributing to the construction fund of the new Constitution Hall and Continental Hall in Washington, DC. She attended ceremonies connected with the laying of cornerstones for both halls, as well as the dedication exercises for each.
According to Mrs. Estey’s obituary she was considered “Brattleboro’s most respected, most admired and most loved woman.” She was praised for her tolerance, understanding, courage, sense of humor and ability to see beyond class distinctions. It was said that she embraced people of all walks of life. People were impressed with her generosity and commitment to worthwhile causes. What set her apart was her willingness to join in with the day-to-day work of these organizations. An example would be the many hours she spent with other women completing needlework for hospital linens.
Florence Estey died at the age of 84. In 1949 the Vermont DAR deeded the Mrs. Florence Gray Estey Memorial Forest to the state of Vermont. Most of the land has since been turned into the DAR State Park.