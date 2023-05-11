BRATTLEBORO — On Friday, May 12, Brattleboro's Joe Shield entered an Athletic Hall of Fame for the third time. He is already in the Trinity College (Conn.) Hall of Fame. Shield was Inducted into Trinity College's inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame (2019) as a football and baseball player. He is a member of the BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame's Inaugural Class of 2020. And now he goes into the Vermont Principals Association Hall of Fame.
Joe Shield is one of the finest athletes to graduate from Brattleboro Union High School. He was the All-Southern Vermont League (SVL) quarterback for two consecutive years (1978 and 1979, his junior and senior years). He was Brattleboro's Most Valuable Player his senior year and team captain. Shield took the Colonels to the 1978 Vermont state football championship game. The following year he quarterbacked the 1979 team that played in an unprecedented three-way playoff for the Southern Vermont League. He was selected to the Vermont Shrine team as the quarterback and guided Vermont to a rare win over New Hampshire, throwing a late-game touchdown pass. Joe was a team captain of the Vermont Shrine team.
Shield was a solid contributing member of the Colonels' basketball program in 1978-1979 and 1979-1980.
In baseball, he was a member of Brattleboro's 1978 state championship team and, through his junior and senior years, was a major contributor to two of the Colonels' appearances in the state finals. Shield was an excellent hitter with a .400 career high school batting average and a major factor in the Colonels reaching the championship games
Shield won Brattleboro radio station WKVT's Colonels Sports Club Boys Athlete of the Year Award in 1980 and was awarded the Coach's Award in baseball - Brattleboro's MVP Award in 1980 and, at graduation, won the Dede Stotle Cup. The cup is awarded to the best athlete at BUHS at graduation.
Shield went on to Massachusetts' Worcester Academy, where he excelled as the football team's quarterback and as a baseball player. Joe was inducted into the Worcester Academy Athletic Hall of Fame (2017) as a football and baseball player.
Shield continued his education at Trinity College in Connecticut. In the first quarter of the first game of his freshman year, Trinity's starting quarterback was injured. Shield went into the game and never came out. For the next four years, Shield was Trinity's quarterback.
Shield threw for 6,646 yards, which ranks as the best in program history. Shield also holds the program record for passing touchdowns (52), pass completions (476), passing yards per game (214.4 ypg), total offense per game (259.4 ypg), and appears among the all-time leaders in passing efficiency, pass completion percentage, average yards per completion, total offense, and touchdowns responsible for. Shield was the 1983 New England Collegiate Division 2 and 3 Football Offensive Player of the Year and Co-Captain of the Trinity College football and baseball teams.
According to his college football coach, legendary former Trinity Head Coach Don Miller, "Joe has it all; a great arm, size, speed, the heart and the head and self-confidence and poise to go along with the physical aspects. He's a guy everyone rallies around because he's held in such esteem while he's just being himself. He's not a rah-rah guy but a leader because everyone knows he'll get the job done.
"Joe stimulates a feeling of unselfishness. He's a low-key humble guy, the kind of guy any family would be proud to have as a son. No one person has had as much impact on the program since I've been here," said Miller. "He's a once-in-a-lifetime quarterback for me as a coach."
Shield was drafted in the 11th round of the NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers and was on the roster for Green Bay Packers during the 1985 and 1986 seasons.
Shield spoke at his BHS/BUHS induction ceremony about what the town of Brattleboro means to him:
"I vividly remember the tradition, the athletic excellence, and the role athletics played in creating community and fostering relationships – the tremendous support I received from my parents, my extended family, and my teammates and friends.
"I love this town. I grew up here, and I love coming back to visit. I feel fortunate to have been able to take the lessons learned here and apply them. My overall experience here not only inspired me but helped prepare me for life. As I reflect, I will start with early childhood; growing up on Laurel Street, I was in the shadow of the Harris Hill ski jump. The people in that neighborhood and the immediate vicinity were some that I truly looked up to. There was a Grady Vigneau around the corner on Cedar Street, Dave McGinn. Those two were larger than life, both literally and figuratively. On the other side of Spruce Street was a tremendous Galanes family. Older brother Jim and his training partners were Olympic Winter endurance athletes. But in the summer, Southern Vermont was a training ground on our roads. You could witness firsthand the intensity of their training, preparation and the impression all of this had on me within two blocks of the neighborhood as a young impressionable kid. What I had exposure to and what I looked up to was very, very inspirational.
"As the Shield family moved to Green Hill Parkway. That neighborhood was where the classic sandlot leagues began to form, not only with my siblings but with neighbors, friends and neighbors like Buddy LaLotte, Jamie Gillespie, Brian and Brad Fenn, the Patno family. Hunters Field, as we call it, was owned by the Hunter family, which was adjacent to our street, where we all played all types of sports daily, rain or snow, or shine, 365 days a year, and not just for a season or two, but for the better part of a decade. If you drive by there today, I think you still see the base paths and the trampled down bases, home plate, pitcher's mound, and the outline of the football field. We all certainly owe a debt of gratitude to the Hunter family for the use of their lawn for decades. In the winter, when we weren't playing football in the snow, we were skiing and ski racing at Hogback Mountain in Marlboro.
"What great memories of formative years – developing wide-ranging athletic skills across all sports, every day, sandlot style in your middle school years.
"High school may have looked daunting at first, but then you appreciate the experiences, the coaching and the molding. These were no longer neighborhood sandlot games. Coaches Darrell Sawyer, Carl Tenney, Bill Holiday, Art Freeman – the list goes on. There was the continued presence at the high school of Andy Natowich, the beginning presence of Al Libardoni and what was stressed. High school was a time of learning and growth. These were coaches and people that were fully invested in our success on the field, where they taught us to play smart, to be tough, to have resolve, and to play hard. But more importantly, they were life coaches. Although it was important to win, it was the way we prepared and played the game and handled adversity that was most important to the coaches. It was the character of the team. The makeup of our teams was molded through reinforcement of hard work, resolve, setting lofty goals, team first, perseverance, knowing how to handle adversity, and staying together as a team.
"Football and baseball are the ultimate team sports, there are many integral parts, and my teammates made it possible for me to succeed. We played hard for each other and played hard for the team. I'd be nothing without them.
"No matter the score, no matter the team record at the end of the season, one thing that was always consistent is how teams prepared and how they conducted themselves. I believe that is an underlying and shared experience. We were all fortunate to be part of such a strong value system at BUHS. Our coaches were also teachers. Education was important. Community was stressed and athletic excellence was strived for, always. The core values that have always been inherent at the BUHS making daily habits of respect, honor, community, personal growth, and challenge. Those were pillars or foundations for anyone and anything we hoped to accomplish. And we were all fortunate to be a part of this and to draw on the experiences our entire lives."