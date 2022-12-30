BRATTLEBORO — Scrapbooks have been around for a long time. The desire to memorialize personal storytelling, images, and keepsakes has been with us for centuries. As technology has evolved, the ability to compile books that share the “scraps” of a person’s life has also changed with the times.
In the 1800s Samuel Clemens (better known as Mark Twain) was an avid scrap booker. In 1873 he patented a self-adhesive scrapbook that had mucilage applied to pages so they worked like an envelope. The gluey part of the pages could be moistened and then items would be pasted into the book. This improvement allowed users to forgo the need to apply glue to scrapbook pages. It is reported that Clemens made more than $50,000 from this innovation.
Many scrapbooks have been donated to the historical society. Some are collections of newspaper articles, some are full of family memories, and some focus on a particular interest of the creator. Carrie Smith graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1889 and, for a time, taught at Canal Street School. Mrs. Smith’s scrapbook of newspaper clippings shows her interests in local and world events over her lifetime. Another donated scrapbook tells the personal history of Valentine Morehouse.
In the book are references to those who came before. The early pages of his scrapbook are filled with an ancestral land deed from 1780, a family tree going back to the 1650s and photographs of his father as a young man, which date back to the 1800s.
Pieces of Morehouse’s life story are also included. For instance, a copy of a poem written in high school is one of his first entries. Another part of his story can be seen in a photograph where he is sitting on an Indian motorcycle. Included with the photo is the 1913 “motor cycle registration” which details the vehicle’s blue color and 4 horsepower engine. Another artifact is the obituary of his first wife, Ruth (Goodnow) Morehouse, who died from surgery complications at the age of 32. A photograph of Morehouse holding his infant son is also included in the collection.
His public life is also featured. He became one of the first amateur radio operators in Brattleboro and, in the 1920s, served in the National Guard. Official documents alluding to these events are attached to the scrapbook pages. During World War II Mr. Morehouse was a member of the Brattleboro Air Raid Precaution Service and monitored radio traffic for the United States Coast Guard. After the war he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and continued with his amateur radio hobby. In 1950 Mr. Morehouse received an amateur radio public service certificate for helping to coordinate emergency help during a hurricane that came up the East Coast.
Morehouse’s scrapbook also touches on his professional life. In 1960 he retired from the Vermont National and Savings Bank. Published artifacts from the bank are included. Among the documents in his book are a “Forty-Year Club” certificate from the Vermont Bankers Association and a retirement recognition letter from the president of the bank.
The 30 pages of Valentine Morehouse’s scrapbook give some insight into his life. Back when phones were attached to wires and social media consisted of the Personal Column in the Brattleboro Reformer, people used scrapbooks to tell their stories, collect items of interest, and create depositories for their memories.
Here in the 21st century scrapbooks continue to have meaning. They serve as a tangible way to creatively organize valued items and memories. Scrapbooks can be personal, or they can be made with the intent of sharing with family and friends. Studies have shown that the process of creating a scrapbook can reduce stress levels, provide healthy mental stimulation and support the concept of self-worth. Maybe starting a scrapbook could be a New Year’s resolution. Happy New Year!