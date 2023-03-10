BRATTLEBORO — Sixty years ago, Brattleboro’s Winter Carnival was still a relatively new event. Local organizations and businesses worked together to sponsor various activities in town and some events, like the Harris Hill Ski Jump, attracted people from beyond our local borders.
In 1963, Gale Barker, a teacher at Academy School in West Brattleboro, was chosen as Winter Carnival queen. The coronation ceremonies took place at the annual Ski Ball in the Brattleboro Union High School gymnasium. Music was provided by the Dick Perry Band. The dance was sponsored by the Outing Club and the queen contest was sponsored by the Woman’s Evening Club.
The Winter Carnival Parade took place the day before the ski jump. People woke up that morning to outdoor thermometers indicating it was 12 degrees below zero, but the sun came up, and the parade went on as scheduled. Gov. Phil Hoff appeared in the parade, riding in a convertible with his wife and the previous year’s Winter Carnival queen, Sally Foote. The governor’s car was followed by the BUHS Band. Coming over from New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the Drum and Bugle Corps from West Swanzey and Millers Falls also performed, as did the Hinsdale High School Band. Many floats sponsored by various businesses and organizations also participated in the parade.
After the parade a “sugar on snow party” was held in the Harmony parking lot, sponsored by the Rotary Club. Outdoor evening activities took place at Memorial Park, and a square dance at the BUHS gym was held the evening of the ski jump. The ski jump took place in a blowing snowstorm. According to the participants, the snow slowed down the approach to the jump and shortened the distances. About 3,000 people turned out to watch the event. The winner was from Sweden. Local jumper Phil Dunham won the Veteran’s Class competition, and other local jumpers included Dave Merrill, Bill Flood, Dave Nelson, Dave Harris, Dana Zelenakas, Steve Hall, Daryl Farr, Jan Ulmer and Dave Clark.
Ten years later, in 1973, Winter Carnival featured eight days of activities. Some events had changed over the years. For example, a rock concert featuring the group known as “Tracks” was held in the BUHS gym the night before the ski jump.
The ski jump was won by local jumper Hugh Barber. This was his second Harris Hill win. He would go on to win a third Harris Hill competition the next year and retire the Winged Ski Trophy. Barber is one of only six jumpers to claim that distinction in a century of jumping at the Cedar Street hill.
There were a slew of local jumpers in 1973, including Don West, Phil Dunham, Bob Bush, Bob Jerard, Jim Crawford, Mark Levasseur, Eric Strom, Mike Guy, Dave Merrill, Bernie Wells, Dave Harris, Phil Rancourt, Jim Galanes, Jim Baker, Kevin Whitworth, Steve Wood, Steve Squires, Gerry Galanes, Dave Larson, Ward Mann and Mike Payne.
A variety show called the “Winter Carnival Frolics” was held in the BUHS auditorium. The master of ceremonies was WTSA’s Larry Smith. There were 21 acts and over 50 performers, featuring song and dance numbers, instrumental groups, comedy acts and a can-can. Gov. Thomas Salmon and Lt. Gov. John Burgess attended the variety show.
Memorial Park featured outdoor sporting events all week, including junior slalom and downhill ski racing, and junior skate racing. The high school also offered events every night. A fashion show was held in the auditorium on Wednesday. A Country and Western Show in the auditorium featuring the musical group “Three Dimensions of Country” took place on Thursday. The Queen’s Pageant was held on Friday night in the gym. Jonni Rogers, a BUHS senior, was chosen Winter Carnival queen.
A Semi-Formal Ball was held at Dalem’s Chalet on Saturday. The weekend also featured U.S. Snowmobile Association-sanctioned snowmobile racing at Hillwinds Farm on Upper Dummerston Road.
Jump ahead another 10 years and, in 1983, the Winter Carnival Parade once again featured the BUHS Marching Band, but there were fewer floats and musical groups. The annual sugar on snow party continued in the Harmony lot, and the Ice Show sponsored by the Brattleboro Figure Skating Club was in its ninth year. A hockey game was also featured at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility between the Brattleboro Nighthawks and Greenfield All-Stars.
The morning of the ski jump began with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Lions Club. The Eastern Ski Jumping Championship and Fred Harris Memorial Ski Jumping Tournament were held at the Cedar Street hill. An Ice Sculpture Display at the Common was sponsored by the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center. The evening of the ski jump ended with “Swing Night at Flat Street,” featuring jazz performer “Jonny Holtzman and his Swingbeans.”
The Reformer reported that it was a “down” year for ski jumpers. Most of the best jumpers were in Europe or out West. Despite this, about 3,000 people attended the annual Harris Hill tradition. There were 27 jumpers who participated in the event. Chris Hastings won the competition.
A week of winter events also took place for young people at Memorial Park. Monday included sliding races, Tuesday featured downhill ski racing, Wednesday was slalom ski racing, Thursday highlighted cross country ski racing, and Friday finished with skating races.
A 15-kilometer road race was also held, and there were 117 entries. John Dimick won the race, and Tim Eno came in second.
The evenings included the Variety Show, basketball games, a ping pong tournament, a barbershop quartet and a contra dance. The week ended with the Winter Carnival Queen Coronation. A BUHS senior, Kris Ramey, sponsored by Baker’s Bookstore, was crowned 1983 queen. Since then, there have been 40 more Winter Carnivals in the one and only Brattleboro.