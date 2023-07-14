BRATTLEBORO — Remember cable TV? Recently the dismantling of the 100-foot cable tower on Mount Wantastiquet was completed. This caused us to research other times when structures were built on top of the mountain. Here is a short summary.
In May 1961, Brattleboro TV, Inc. cut a swath on Wantastiquet Mountain for a pole line that carried a coaxial cable to a new tower at the top of the mountain. The new installation replaced the South Street tower and was 500 feet higher, thus giving a much-improved picture for cable subscribers.
The added height and heavier cable made for better reception. At the time, there were 1,600 cable subscribers in Brattleboro. The tower was set back and to the south of “the pinnacle” of Mount Wantastiquet. In December 1961 the tower “star” was lit for the first time. This became a tradition for many years.
Over time, radio stations used the tower to help with signal transmissions. The fire department also maintained communication equipment on the tower. Initially, some people complained about how the tower spoiled the view of the mountain, but the Reformer responded with an editorial that reminded readers that in 1886 there was a weather station on top of Wantastiquet.
In late 1982 Warner Cable began to install a larger 100-foot tower on top of Mt. Wantastiquet. By this time, there were 4,660 cable subscribers in Brattleboro. A helicopter transported almost 60 loads of wet cement to the summit in order to support the heavy structure. In February 1983, 20-foot sections of the tower were carried to the mountaintop by helicopter, and the tower was put together.
The tower has served the community for many decades, but technological advancements continue to change the ways we share and communicate with one another. The dismantling of the tower was completed on June 14, 2023. We’ll see where technology takes us next.
Now to those earlier times when there were other structures on Mt. Wantastiquet.
The 1886 weather station was built by Walter Childs and other local amateur scientists. The equipment in the station recorded temperature, air pressure and wind velocity for the New England Meteorological Society. The weather station functioned as one of 175 stations established throughout New England to scientifically record weather patterns and conditions. It was taken down in 1906 as a result of Walter Childs’ death.
The Mt. Wantastiquet carriage road was built in 1891. The Brattleboro Retreat owned that section of the mountain and helped create the carriage road in conjunction with the still-existing Retreat Trails. It was a popular drive in the horse and buggy days. A winding path to the summit had been established during the 1840s when the water cure was opened, and hikers would climb to the top as part of their treatment. The carriage road expanded and improved the earlier path up the mountain.
When Island Park was constructed in 1911, more people were drawn to the scenic carriage road. Many picnickers would travel the road to enjoy the mountaintop view of the Connecticut River Valley from the rock outcropping facing Brattleboro.
Before the Civil War, during the heyday of the water cures on Elliot Street, there was a three-story log cabin on the summit of the mountain. This cabin was a destination point for water cure patients who had been prescribed long, strenuous walks as part of their treatment.
Robert Pender built the log cabin in 1848, and it became a destination point for many hikers, both local and those from the water-cures. In the 1850s, there were reports of military bands that would hike up the mountain and perform from the cabin. When the wind was right, the music would carry down the valley and entertain the townspeople.
In 1860 the cabin, known as “Pender’s Fort,” was destroyed by a forest fire on the mountain. The 1860 Vermont Phoenix referred to Pender as “an eccentric Scotchman who lived here at the time.” Robert Pender was a naturalist who concocted vegetable and plant cures like the “Green Mountain Vegetable Poison Killer-for Poison by Ivy.”
In 1852 the Brattleboro Eagle newspaper wrote about the many names of the mountain on the east side of the Connecticut River. Some people referred to the rising shoulder of land as “Chesterfield Mountain” - so called from the town in which it is located; some called it “West River Mountain,” designated from the fact that the West River empties into Connecticut opposite its base. The paper suggested the mount should be referred to by the Indian name, Wantastiquet. The article went on to report that “A comfortable path was made from the highway to the summit of this mountain, a few years since, and a three-story log cabin crowns the highest peak. This mountain is a favorite resort for citizens and the many strangers who visit Brattleboro during the summer season.”
In the 1900s, some also called it Rattlesnake Mountain. Many from Hinsdale, N.H., have continued with that moniker. About 100 years ago, there was a man named Harry E. Pierce who worked at the Brooks House. As entertainment, he would capture rattlesnakes on the Wantastiquet ledges barehanded. Often he would sell the snakes to zoos, circuses, or curious folk who didn’t have the nerve to do the work themselves. In 1928 he made the front page of the Reformer when he was bitten by a rattler, and his hand and arm swelled. He claimed to have caught rattlesnakes for 40 years, and this was the first time he had been bitten. The Reformer continued to report on Wantastiquet rattlesnakes into the 1990s.
Ninety-nine years ago, on July 9, 1924, a large wooden cross was burnt at the top of Mt. Wantastiquet. The Vermont Phoenix reported it this way:
"Many residents observed a fiery cross, the emblem of the Ku Klux Klan, on the summit of Wantastiquet mountain across the river in New Hampshire about 10:30 last night. To the naked eye the blaze appeared as a bonfire, but when field glasses were brought into use, the blaze was seen to be a fiery cross. Persons could be seen moving in front of it. Ku Klux Klan organizers have been in town, but who is responsible for the exhibition last night is not known.”
Over the years, the Wantastiquet summit has featured many structures. It is said the Abenaki kept watch on the activity at Fort Dummer from the summit of Wantastiquet in the 1700s. It will be interesting to see what comes next.