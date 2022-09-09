BRATTLEBORO — As we see a landmark building and institution close its doors this year, let’s take a brief look at the beginnings and growth of Holton Memorial Home.
There was never doubt about the need for housing for the elderly and disabled in Brattleboro, but not until the early 1890s did the idea finally take hold with the formation of a committee led by Dr. Henry Holton. It was clear that the biggest concern would be generating money, since the U.S. was enduring an economic depression.
Even so, a charter was written by the 11 members of the new committee and granted in October 1892. A single donation of $5,000 was accepted in 1893 from Elisha D. Smith of Wisconsin, whose father had been a Brattleboro postmaster and proprietor of the old Brattleboro House. Soon after, another $1,000 was secured, but $6,000 was not enough to move forward.
The continuing depression left the committee hesitant to push the plea for capital until 1895 when the economy improved a bit. A writing and speaking campaign led to some donations, larger gifts being published in the local newspaper in hopes it would encourage others to do the same.
By May 1896, the organization's funds were $8,000, enough to search for a property. And with that growing interest, the original committee grew to well over 50 people. Officers were appointed, and Dr. Henry Holton was named president. By mid-1896, they had acquired $12,500 and were considering nine properties.
On June 12, 1896, L.H. Richardson sold the property, house, carriage house and large lot at 34 Western Ave. (formerly W.H. Estabrook Estate) for $7,000 to the aptly named “Brattleboro Home for the Aged and Disabled.” The Richardson family immediately donated $750, lowering the cost to $6250.
Material donations came in as interest took hold and in fact no furnishings were purchased, all were donated. The dining room, individual residents’ rooms and kitchen were all furnished by the residents. On Dec. 20, 1897, five years from conception, just two residents moved in, the maximum the building could support.
A matron lived on site, and members of the visiting committee were scheduled to drop by during the day. Relatives could visit any time, but friends and the public could only visit Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m.
Obviously two bedrooms were not enough to serve Brattleboro’s aging population, so in 1899 four more rooms were added, allowing for six total residents. This was the first of many renovations over the years.
From its inception, the building was never big enough to serve all the applicants. In 1903, the original home was moved south on the property and renovated to include more than a dozen rooms. A large colonial revival building was added in front for $15,000 from only two large donations.
This eye-catching building was constructed of stone mined from Mount Wantastiquet, as were other local buildings, such as Canal Street School and the Unitarian Church. The construction doubled the number of rooms available, bringing the total to nearly 30 spaces, and an elevator was added.
In 1930, the third floor was finished to include "servant’s quarters" and a large medical room.
It was not until 1972 that the name was officially changed to "Holton Memorial Home."
The need for elderly housing in Brattleboro has been a continuing issue. More recently, with the closing of other local establishments that served the elderly, yet another addition was constructed in 2010. This time it grew by only six beds, but a large activity room and other smaller common spaces were also added.
Finances grew increasingly difficult and in 2016 Holton Memorial Home and Bradley House merged to become “Garden Path Elder Living.” This arrangement served the community for several years, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing became a grave concern and finances continued to be a struggle.
During summer 2022, all residents had taken up residence at Bradley House. Just as money played a major part in the opening of Holton Home, finances sadly resulted in the closing of its doors, after 125 years of serving Brattleboro's elderly population.