This article was first published in the Brattleboro Historical Society newsletter edited by BHS Trustee Lee Ha. It was the featured article in the summer newsletter and was written by Lee. The newsletter is published twice a year and mailed to all BHS members. This summer’s 12 page newsletter also contained articles about local auctioneer Emma Bailey, the origins of Green Hill Parkway, and a history of Taylor for Flowers. Smaller write-ups concerning this summer’s Riverfest, the school on School Street, the Margolin building conversion to Vermont Marketplace, the GAR Memorial Tree marker on the Common, the on-going BHS scanning project, volunteer work, artifact donations, and member questions were also in the newsletter. Reach the Brattleboro Historical Society at 802-258-4957, or visit bhs802.org, facebook.com/brattleboro.history, soundcloud.com/bratthistoricalsoc or instagram.com/brattleborohistoricalsociety.